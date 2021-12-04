College football: SEC championship between No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama

The Tide’s defense wasn’t too shabby, either, essentially sealing the victory with Jordan Battle’s 42-yard interception return to the end zone with about 12 minutes remaining.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two crucial picks. Freshman Brock Bowers made 10 catches for 139 yards.

This one, however, will be remembered for Alabama’s dismantling of the Georgia defense, which had not allowed more than 17 points in a game during the perfect regular season.

After falling into a 10–0 hole on the first play of the second quarter, Alabama outscored the Bulldogs 41–14 the rest of the way. Not even an apparent knee injury that knocked top receiver John Metchie out of the game just before halftime could sidetrack the Tide.

Jameson Williams more than picked up the slack for his injured teammate, finishing with 184 yards on seven receptions.

Coming off a surprisingly difficult win over Auburn and already saddled with a loss, the Tide knew they needed a victory to ensure a trip to the playoff for the seventh time in its eight-year history.

No problem.