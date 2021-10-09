College football: Virginia at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bronco Mendenhall told the media this week he often hears, “This is the first time since …” immediately following Virginia victories.

Last week, the Cavaliers won at Miami for the first time since 2011.

He heard it again Saturday after U.Va.’s dramatic 34–33 win over Louisville.

The Cavaliers won at Louisville for the first time ever Saturday, and they picked up consecutive ACC road wins for the first time since 2011. Mendenhall’s team erased a 17-point deficit, recording the team’s first double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback victory since a 2015 win over Syracuse.

It was a resilient performance from U.Va., which played well for 45 minutes. The third quarter was the team’s only blemish.

The game looked like it would be a shootout in the opening minutes.

The Cavaliers drove 85 yards for a touchdown on its opening drive, using a 30-yard pass from Armstrong to Ra’Shaun Henry on third-and-16 from inside its 10-yard line to jumpstart the possession. The drive ended on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Billy Kemp IV.