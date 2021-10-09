College football: Virginia at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bronco Mendenhall told the media this week he often hears, “This is the first time since …” immediately following Virginia victories.
Last week, the Cavaliers won at Miami for the first time since 2011.
He heard it again Saturday after U.Va.’s dramatic 34–33 win over Louisville.
The Cavaliers won at Louisville for the first time ever Saturday, and they picked up consecutive ACC road wins for the first time since 2011. Mendenhall’s team erased a 17-point deficit, recording the team’s first double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback victory since a 2015 win over Syracuse.
It was a resilient performance from U.Va., which played well for 45 minutes. The third quarter was the team’s only blemish.
The game looked like it would be a shootout in the opening minutes.
The Cavaliers drove 85 yards for a touchdown on its opening drive, using a 30-yard pass from Armstrong to Ra’Shaun Henry on third-and-16 from inside its 10-yard line to jumpstart the possession. The drive ended on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Billy Kemp IV.
Louisville countered with a 91-yard touchdown strike on its first offensive play of the game. Quarterback Malik Cunningham hit Tyler Harrell over the middle of the field, and he outran U.Va.’s defenders to the end zone.
Neither team scored a touchdown the rest of the half.
U.Va. settled for a pair of short field goals from Brendan Farrell, who continues to start in place of injured kicker Justin Duenkel. Louisville added a 25-yard field goal from James Turner, but U.Va. still led 13–10 at halftime. QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 274 yards in the first half. He finished with 488 passing yards and three touchdowns. Henry caught seven balls for 139 yards in the half, taking on a bigger role after a first-quarter injury to Dontayvion Wicks. Henry caught nine passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the contest.
Louisville jumped all over U.Va. in the third quarter.
The Cardinals used a 52-yard touchdown run from Hassan Hall on its first possession of the second half to take a 17–13 lead.
Armstrong fired an interception to Trey Franklin on the next drive, and Louisville turned that mistake into a 28-yard field goal from Turner.
After U.Va. sputtered on its next possession and punted, the Cardinals found the end zone to take a 27–13 lead.
Louisville turned Armstrong interception into a 38-yard Turner field goal to take a 30–13 lead after three quarters of play. Louisville fans spent much of the quarter cheering.
Scott Satterfield’s team outscored the Cavaliers 20–0 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Virginia.
A 10-play, 75-yard drive that stretched into the start of fourth quarter helped Virginia pull within 10 points. The Cavaliers trailed 30–20 after a five-yard rushing touchdown from Keytaon Thompson.
After forcing a three-and-out, U.Va. marched 73 yards in eight plays. A three-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Jelani Woods pulled U.Va. to within 30–27 with 7:49 left on the clock.
The teams exchanged possessions Despite recent defensive struggles, the Cavaliers forced another three-and-out.
Unfortunately for Virginia, the offense went three-and-out,and Louisville turned its next possession into three points to take a 33–27 lead. There was one positive during the sequence, however.
Hall broke loose for a 53-yard run, but defensive back Darrius Bratton flew into the play and caught Hall to save a touchdown. The diving tackle helped the Cavaliers force a 40-yard field goal from Turner, keeping the team within one possession.
U.Va. took advantage of Bratton’s hustle.
The Cavaliers drove 65 yards for the game-winning score, using two fourth-down completions to Thompson to keep the drive alive. The game-winning touchdown fell into the arms of tight end Grant Misch, who recorded a 1-yard touchdown catch.
The Cardinals got the ball back 22 seconds left and drove into field goal range, but Turner pulled a 49-yard kick left.