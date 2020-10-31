College football: Virginia Tech builds lead then holds on to down Louisville

The defense responded by getting a fourth down stop when Chamarri Conner picked off a Malik Cunningham pass at the Hokies 1.

The Hokies’ Khalil Herbert ran 21 times for 147 yards. His 24-yard TD run with 3:23 left made it 42–28.

Cunningham threw for 350 yards and three scores, one of which was an 82-yard strike to Dez Fitzpatrick, on 23-of-35 passing for Louisville but also threw three interceptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokies dominated early but some self-inflicted mistakes (1-of-7 on third downs, seven penalties) allowed Louisville to crawl back in a game that seemed headed for a blowout.

Still, they responded strong to start the second half to regain control of the game.

Louisville: A defense that had been improving in recent weeks got off to a wobbly start thanks to the late scratches, and a couple of offensive miscues helped put the Cardinals in a hole that was too big to overcome.

The big play offense finally got going to the tune of 548 yards, but Louisville could not overcome three crucial turnovers.

UP NEXT