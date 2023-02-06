In her final tuneup for the Atlantic Coast Conference swimming championships, Caroline Bentz showed off her versatility and readiness.

Best known as a backstroker, the junior from King George High School won the women's 200-yard individual medley (2:00.22), finished second in the 100 free (49.76) and helped the host Hokies set a pool record in winning the 200 free relay (1:28.97) at last weekend's Virginia Tech Invitational.

Next up for Bentz and the Hokies are the ACC championships Feb. 14-18 in Greensboro, N.C.

MORE SWIMMING

-Freshman Ben Eichberg (Stafford) placed second in the men's 200-yard breaststroke (2:02.64) in Miami (Ohio)'s dual-meet win over Xavier Saturday.

-Towson junior Shay Walker (Mountain View) was second in the women's 100 breast (1:05.47) in Saturday's Tiger Winter Open against George Mason and UMBC.

-Freshman Owen Geddes (Fredericksburg Academy) was runner-up in the 200-meter freestyle (9:17.05) in St. Norbert (Wis.)'s dual-meet victory over Lake Forest Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

-Shenandoah grad student John Kindig (Courtland) won the men's weight throw (18.19) at Friday's NYC Division III Invitational in New York City.

-VCU sophomore Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) placed second in the women's high jump (5-5) at Saturday's Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational in Boston.

-Stafford County resident Jada Branch finished second in the women's triple jump (41-4.5) for Appalachian State at Saturday's Doc Hale VT Meet in Blacksburg.

- Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) was third in the men's weight throw (59-1.5) and Appalachain State senior Celia Agee (Louisa) was fourth in the women's pole vault (11-5.75) at the Camel City Invite in Winston-Salem, N.C.

-George Mason sophomore Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) placed third in the women's pole vault (3.28) at Friday's Crimson Elite Invitational in Boston.

-Sophomore Isaiah Blount (Caroline) was second in the heptathlon (4,201 points) at Saturday's VMI Winer Relays.

-Junior Gen Hirata (Stafford) was third in the women's pole vault (12-10.25) at South Dakota's alumni meet Saturday.

-Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) placed third in the women's mile (5:27.92) at Sunday's Richard Drake Invitational in Virginia Beach.

-TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) was seventh in the men's triple jump (52-1.25) at Saturday's New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

-Senior Edward Deskins (Colonial Forge) recently received George Mason's OrthoVirginia Student Achiever Award for accomplishments on the track, in the classroom and community. An engineering major, he has been named a Provost Scholar Athlete and holds the Atlantic 10's 10th-best 400-meter time (49.67) this season.

BASKETBALL

-Freshman guard Khai Seargeant (Courtland) scored a career-high 27 points in 27 minutes in Virginia Wesleyan's 84-72 victory over Washington & Lee Saturday after posting 13 in Wednesday's 73-66 loss to Hampden-Sydney.

-Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner's game-high 28 points weren't enough as Arizona State fell 82-63 to 14th-ranked UCLA Sunday. It was her 11th 20-point game of the season.

-Sophomore guard Harmoni Swain (James Monroe) tied her career best with 20 points in Garrett (Md.)'s 73-43 victory over Penn State Fayette Tuesday.

-Shenandoah sophomore Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored 24 points in Saturday's 60-53 loss to Bridgewater after netting 17 in Wednesday's 65-52 victory over Salisbury.

-Freshman guard Trinity Washington (Culpeper) had 10 points, five rebounds and five steals in Eastern Mennonite's 73-71 overtime win over Lynchburg Saturday.

-Freshman guard Alfredo Abel-Rivera (Colonial Forge) had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting and added six rebounds in Ferrum's 81-65 win over Eastern Mennonite Saturday.

-Sophomore Martin Kawa (Colonial Forge) had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in Richard Bland's 70-51 win over Washington Adventist's JV squad Thursday.

WRESTLING

-Grad student Eze Chukwueze (Colonial Forge) posted three 197-pound first-period pins as Ithaca swept dual matches from Wesleyan, Oneonta and Williams on Saturday.

-Wrestling unattached, George Mason grad student Paul Pierce (Brooke Point) went 4-1 and finished third at 165 pounds at Saturday's Messiah Open.

-VMI senior Zach Brown (Eastern View) pinned Davidson's Cameo Blankenship in 5:37 at 184 pounds in Saturday's dual match.

-Apprentice senior Russ Pierce (Brooke Point) and freshman David Norris (King George) earned pins in Friday's dual-match romp over East Carolina.

-Senior Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) registered a 14-2 major decision over Southern Virginia's Xavier Dukes at 141 pounds in Saturday's dual match.