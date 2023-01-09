College notebook: Former Louisa basketball standouts are making their points in college

After transferring from their original schools, several former Louisa High School basketball standouts made an impact at the college level last week.

Junior guard Malachi Poindexter scored a team-high 18 points in Illinois State’s 69-61 win over Evansville Saturday. He began his career at Virginia.

Senior guard Tyi Skinner scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 82-62 loss to Oregon Friday and 22 in Sunday’s 69-59 loss to Oregon State. She joined the Sun Devils this fall after transferring from Delaware.

And senior guard Chris Shelton, who began his career at Hampton, hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points in seven minutes in Youngstown State’s 105-74 romp over IUPUI Saturday.

MORE BASKETBALL

Graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) sank 11 of 12 free throws and accounted for 22 of her team’s 43 points in Norfolk State’s 43-34 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore Saturday after posting 11 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s 86-63 victory over Chicago State.

Senior guard Daijordan Brown (Culpeper) had 19 points and five assists in Eastern Mennonite’s 88-83 victory over Randolph Saturday.

Junior guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) led Messiah with 17 points in Wednesday’s 73-71 win over Hood.

Former Stafford standout Alexi Hempe had 14 points and eight rebounds in South Dakota’s 79-67 win over North Dakota Thursday.

Freshman guard Alfredo Abel-Rivera (Colonial Forge) scored 15 points in Ferrum’s 75-70 win over Regent Saturday.

Sophomore Martin Kawa (Colonial Forge) had 16 points and six steals in Richard Bland’s 82-75 loss to Caldwell Community College Saturday.

SWIMMING

Junior Caroline Bentz (King George) finished second in the women’s 100-yard backstroke (55.08) and third in the 200 back (2:00.07) in Virginia Tech’s dual-meet win over Charlotte Saturday.

Junior Kennedy Darensbourg (Riverbend) claimed the women’s 500 freestyle (5:28.64) in Eastern Illinois’ dual-meet loss to Lewis (Ill.) Saturday.

Freshman Kendra Hull (Riverbend) won the women’s 100 breaststroke (1:15.42) in Bridgewater’s dual meet win over Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) won the men’s shot put (52-9.5) at Sunday’s VCU Rams Indoor Invitational. Howard sophomore Sean Wray (Courtland) finished fifth (6.90) and Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) sixth (6.79) in the long jump.

WRESTLING

Senior Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) posted two first-period pins as Ithaca (N.Y.) defeated Oswego State and Nassau Community College in a tri-meet Saturday. He’s ranked sixth in Division III at 197 pounds.