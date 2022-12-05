College notebook: Hokies' Smith, Brown hit NCAA transfer portal

Now that college football’s playoff field and bowl pairings have been set, the hottest topic is the NCAA transfer portal, which includes at least three area Division I players: two from Virginia Tech.

Senior receiver Kaleb Smith (Louisa) is leaving Blacksburg for his final year of eligibility. He led the Hokies with 37 receptions for 674 yards and three touchdowns this fall.

And quarterback Jason Brown (Chancellor) has entered the portal for the third time as he seeks a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA. He previously played at St. Francis (Pa.) and South Carolina and backed up Grant Wells this season at Tech.

Kicker Jonathan Kim (Massaponax) is also looking for a new home. He has two seasons of eligibility after serving as kickoff specialist at North Carolina in 2020 and 2021 but not this season.

More football

Junior kicker Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) kicked field goals of 25 and 35 yards and added six extra points as Utah upset Southern Cal 47-24 Friday to win its second straight Pacific 12 Conference title. The Utes (10-3) will face Penn State in the Rose Bowl Jan. 2.

Graduate student Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made four tackles and recovered a fumble in William & Mary’s 54-14 FCS playoff win over Gardner-Webb Saturday. The Tribe (11-1) will visit Montana State in Friday’s national quarterfinals.

In potentially his final college game, senior defensive lineman Chase McGowan (North Stafford) registered a 14-yard sack in Delaware’s 42-6 FCS playoff loss to top-ranked South Dakota State Saturday.

Basketball

Sophomore guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored 20 of his career-high 32 points in the second half Messiah (Pa.)’s 68-64 win over York Wednesday.

Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner had 29 points in Arizona State’s 80-72 victory over Grand Canyon Wednesday.

Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as xth-ranked Indiana beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 Wednesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 65-56 victory over Hampton Thursday and 22 in Saturday’s 71-64 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Sophomore guard Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored 22 points in Shenandoah’s 75-53 win over Eastern Mennonite Wednesday and 13 in Saturday’s 80-48 rout of Lynchburg.

Despite 16 points and six assists from freshman guard Khai Seargeant (Courtland), Virginia Wesleyan lost 84-76 to Lynchburg Saturday.

Track and field

Graduate student Tucker Kindig (Courtland) set a school record (63-2.5) to win the men’s weight throw at Saturday’s season-opening VMI Team Challenge.

Stafford County resident Jada Branch won the women’s triple jump (41-1) for Appalachian State at Saturday’s John Weaver Invitational in Boone, N.C. She was also fifth in the long jump (18-3.75).

Mary Washington freshman Jacinto Jones (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200 meters (22.95) at Saturday’s CNU Holiday Invite.

Two freshmen made strong debuts for Radford at Saturday’s Liberty Kickoff in Lynchburg. Raichelle Cornelius (North Stafford) finished third in the women’s 300 (40.82), and Dezmajia Carter (Louisa) was fourth in the long jump (17-2.5) and triple jump (36-9.5). At the same meet, Lynchburg graduate student Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) won the women’s 800 (2:20.79).

Soccer

Florida State graduate student Clara Robbins (Colonial Forge) was named second-team all-Atlantic Region after starting all 23 games and posting five goals and five assists. The defending NCAA champion Seminoles lost 3-2 to top-ranked North Carolina in Friday’s College Cup national semifinals.

Christopher Newport senior defender Jill McDonald (Colonial Forge) was named a third-team United Soccer Coaches Division III All-American after leading a defense that posted 16 shutouts and allowed seven goals in 22 games.

Volleyball

Sophomore Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) had 10 kills and 10 digs in Towson’s 3-1 NCAA tournament loss to Georgia Thursday. The Tigers finished their best season 29-2.

Wrestling

Sixth-ranked Ithaca (N.Y.) senior Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) topped No. 3 Cam Farrow of York (Pa.) 3-1 on his home mat Saturday to win the 197-pound title at the New Standard Invitational.

VMI senior Zach Brown (Eastern View) pinned franklin & Marshall’s James Conway and decisioned Duke’s Luke Chaconis 3-1 at 184 in a tri-meet Sunday as the Keydets improved to 3-0, their best team start in 26 years.

Swimming

Taking a step up from college competition, Virginia Tech junior Caroline Bentz (King George) qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials by finishing fifth in both the women’s 100-meter backstroke (1:01.21) and 200 back (2:12.35) at the U.S. Open last weekend in Greensboro, N.C.