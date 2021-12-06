College notebook: One Colonial Forge graduate is an NCAA soccer champion; another aims to join her

One Colonial Forge High School graduate is an NCAA soccer champion. Another attempted to join her on Monday night.
Junior
- Jill McDonald
- was named most outstanding defensive player as Christopher Newport’s women shut out Loras (Iowa) College 1–0 in overtime in Friday’s Division III semifinals and the top-ranked College of New Jersey 2–0 Saturday in Greensboro, N.C. to claim the first national title in any sport in school history.
McDonald started all but one game for the Captains (22–0–1), who allowed only seven goals all season. CNU’s only blemish was a 1–1 tie against Mary Washington on Oct. 27.
McDonald and senior midfielder Abigail Harrington (Brooke Point) were earlier named first-team all-Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference, and Harrington was a second-team all-Region VI selection. She scored twice this season for CNU.
Meanwhile, redshirt senior midfielder
- Ciara Robbins
- (Colonial Forge) and top-ranked Florida State faced BYU in the Division I women’s final, which ended after deadline Monday night. She was a second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and has six goals and eight assists.
FOOTBALL
Sophomore
- Jadon Redding
- (Colonial Forge) kicked a career-long 50-yard field goal and five extra points in Utah’s 38–10 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night in Las Vegas. The Utes (10–3) will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.
- Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tony Thurston (Louisa) made six tackles (two for loss) in James Madison’s 59–20 FCS playoff victory over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday. The Dukes (11–1) will host Montana and starting left tackle
- Conlan Beaver (Massaponax) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
- Virginia redshirt senior defensive back Nick Grant (Courtland) accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas. He has 50 tackles and nine passes defensed this season.
- Virginia State defensive end Jamar Frazier (Colonial Forge) will play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl for Division I and II players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Feb. 19 in New Orleans. Frazier amassed 8.5 sacks in 2021 despite missing the Trojans’ final two games with an injury.
- Washington & Lee senior linebacker Alex Andros (Courtland) was named second-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference after leading the conference champions with 68 tackles on the season. Senior defensive linemen
- DeSean Davis (Colonial Forge) of Bridgewater and
- Jordan Rice (Riverbend) of Shenandoah were third-team picks. Davis had 4.5 sacks among his 11 tackles for loss; Rice made 8.5 tackles for loss.
TRACK AND FIELD
In his college début, Howard freshman
- Sean Wray
- (Courtland) claimed the men’s long jump (23–11) at Saturday’s HBCU Challenge in Cambridge, Mass. He was also seventh in the triple jump (44–10.25).
In his first meet for TCU since transferring from North Carolina, junior
- Jaren Holmes
- (Riverbend) set a personal best (51–6.75) to win the triple jump at Saturday’s season-opening Woo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Ark.
Shenandoah senior
- Tucker Kindig
- (Courtland) set school and facility records (57–0.5) in winning the men’s weight throw and finished second in the shot put (44–8) at the weekend’s season-opening Bast-Cragger Challenge in Roanoke.
- Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) won the men’s 60 meter hurdles (8.40) at Sunday’s Christopher Newport Holiday Open. Richmond freshman
- Ginny Beringer (James Monroe) was third in the women’s 600 (1:41.77) and helped the Spiders win the 1,600 relay (4:02.38).
- William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidbrecht (Culpeper) finished second in the women’s long jump (18–10.5) at Saturday’s Navy Invitational I.
- Appalachian State senior Casey Meinert (Mountain View) matched her career best (11–6.25) to finish second in the women’s pole vault at Saturday’s App State Invite.
- Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) graduate student Kelsie Smith (North Stafford) took fifth place in the women’s shot (39–7) and sixth in the weight throw (52–6) at Saturday’s Clemson Opener.
SWIMMING
Lynchburg junior
- Parker Hayungs
(Stafford) won the men’s 200-yard butterfly (1:57.45) and finished second in the 100 fly (52.92) at Saturday’s 10-team TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational in Richmond. Sophomore teammate
- Lena Steckler
- (Mountain View) was runner-up in both the women’s 100 (59.98) and 200 (2:10.26) backstrokes.
Washington (Md.) College freshman Chase Hensen (Colonial Forge) was second in the men’s 100 breaststroke (58.63), third in the 200 IM (1:59.42) and swam on three winning relays.
WRESTLING
Ithaca (N.Y.) senior
- Eze Chukwuezi
(Colonial Forge) won his third tournament title of the young season, going 3–0 at 184 pounds at at last weekend’s New Standard Invitational in York, Pa. He’s 13–0 and ranked seventh in Division III. Apprentice sophomore
- Bruno Alves
- (Brooke Point) went 4–1 to finish second at 125 pounds.
BASKETBALL
Freshman
- Terese Greene
(Eastern View) scored a game-high 19 points in Shenandoah’s 76–61 win over Hollins Saturday. Sophomore guard
- Oma Aguou
- (King George) had 16 points for Hollins after netting 20 points in Wednesday’s 78–55 loss to Roanoke.
- Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner scored 22 points in Delaware’s 73–67 loss to Columbia Thursday.
