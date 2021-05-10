College notebook: Robbins, Seminoles are two wins from NCAA title

An extended break hasn’t slowed Florida State’s top-ranked women’s soccer team—or Colonial Forge graduate Clara Robbins.
The Seminoles won the Atlantic Coast Conference title in November, then had to wait nearly six months to play in the NCAA tournament after other Division I conferences postponed their seasons until the spring.
FSU has advanced through three rouns,d and Robbins has been a major contributor. After putting a game-high three shots on goal during a scoreless regulation and overtime, she converted her penalty kick as Florida State edged Duke 5–3 on PKs in Sunday’s NCAA quarterfinals.
The top-ranked Seminoles (13–0-1) will face Virginia (14–4–2) in Thursday’s College Cup semifinals in Cary, N.C.
MORE SOCCER
Frostburg State junior defender
- Audra Curtin
- (Colonial Forge) was chosen to the all-Mountain East Conference first team after sharing the team lead with four goals and adding one assist.
- Roanoke junior Erin Flamm (Courtland) was named first-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference after anchoring a defense that allowed eight goals in 11 games.
TRACK AND FIELD
Norfolk State freshman
- Dajha Price
(Louisa) won her heptathlon dé
- but at Saturday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships in Washington. She scored 3,975 points in the seven-event competition, including a win in the long jump.
Price also joined senior Malika Price (North Stafford) on the Spartans’ second-place 4x100 relay (45.58). Price also finished second in the 400 in a personal-best 52.89 and sixth in the 200 (24.52). Freshman teammate Isaac Haywood (Louisa) was runner-up in the men’s triple jump (48–3.25).
South Dakota redshirt freshman
- Gen Hirata
- (Stafford) finished in a six-way tie for first in the women’s pole vault (12–11 1/2) at Friday’s South Dakota Tune-Up meet.
BASEBALL
Senior catcher
- Ray Tricarico
(Eastern View) went 5 for 12 and scored four runs as Eastern Mennonite upset top-seeded Randolph Macon in a best-of-three weekend ODAC quarterfinal playoff series. The Royals (9–13) will face Shenandoah in next weekend’s semifinals. R-MC senior
- John Reynolds
- (Louisa) earned the win with five strong relief innings in Saturday’s 14–6 opening victory.
- Senior Daniel Brooks (Spotsylvania) went a combined 6 for 11 and scored three times in George Mason’s four-game weekend series with George Washington. The Colonials (22–13, 11–5), coached by North Stafford graduate
- Gregg Ritchie, won three of four.
Senior
- Bill Wojcik
- (Caroline) hit a two-run homer to lift Marymount over Cabrini 5–4 on Saturday to win the Atlantic East Conference regular-season title. The Saints will host the conference tournament beginning May 18.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore
- Alexi Benson
- (Riverbend) pitched a six-hitter as Mercy (N.Y.) edged Bridgeport (Conn.) 2–1 Friday in the Division II East Coast Conference tournament, but absorbed 3–1 and 5–1 losses to the same opponent Saturday. She finished 9–4 with a 2.30 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings.
Christopher Newport junior outfielder
- Sarah Proctor
- (Louisa) was named first-team all-Coast 2 Coast Conference.
LACROSSE
Despite three goals from senior
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge), Catholic lost 15–9 to St. John’s Fisher (N.Y.) in Sunday’s NCAA Division III tournament second round. Maupin had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 24–3 first-round win over Becker (Mass.).
- Bridgewater senior goalie Mikayla Brooks (Stafford) was chosen second-team all-ODAC. She made 120 saves with
- a league-best .444 save percentage.
WRESTLING
Averett sophomore
- George Moseley (Eastern View) was named first-team all-state at 174 pounds by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association after going 16–5 with 13 pins.
FOOTBALL
Bridgewater senior defensive end
- Da’Sean Davis
(Colonial Forge) was a second-team all-state College Division pick by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. He made 15 tackles this spring and had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown.
GOLF
Lynchburg freshman
- Andrew Watson
- (Mountain View) was named third-team all-ODAC after posting a 76.0 scoring average in 2021.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443