College notebook: Robbins, Seminoles are two wins from NCAA title

An extended break hasn’t slowed Florida State’s top-ranked women’s soccer team—or Colonial Forge graduate Clara Robbins.

The Seminoles won the Atlantic Coast Conference title in November, then had to wait nearly six months to play in the NCAA tournament after other Division I conferences postponed their seasons until the spring.

FSU has advanced through three rouns,d and Robbins has been a major contributor. After putting a game-high three shots on goal during a scoreless regulation and overtime, she converted her penalty kick as Florida State edged Duke 5–3 on PKs in Sunday’s NCAA quarterfinals.

The top-ranked Seminoles (13–0-1) will face Virginia (14–4–2) in Thursday’s College Cup semifinals in Cary, N.C.

MORE SOCCER

Frostburg State junior defender

Audra Curtin

(Colonial Forge) was chosen to the all-Mountain East Conference first team after sharing the team lead with four goals and adding one assist.

Roanoke junior Erin Flamm (Courtland) was named first-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference after anchoring a defense that allowed eight goals in 11 games.

