College notebook: Shenandoah's Greene is ODAC player of the week

Shenandoah’s Greene is ODAC player of week

Shenandoah sophomore guard Terese Greene (Eastern View) was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s player of the week on Monday.

She scored 14 points in Wednesday’s 78-53 victory at Mount Aloyisius (Pa.) and added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes in Saturday’s 89-41 rout of Averett.

For the season, Greene is averaging a team-high 14.1 points per game for the Hornets (7-2).

More basketball

Freshman M’Laya Ainsworth (Massaponax) had 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 76-71 loss to Alderson-Broaddus Wednesday and added 16 points and nine boards in Saturday’s 75-65 overtime loss to Notre Dame (Ohio).

Senior guard Chris Shelton (Louisa) hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points in 14 minutes as Youngstown State routed Westminster (Pa.) 117-65 Thursday.

Despite a career-high 20 points from junior guard Laila Glymph (Culpeper), Eastern Mennonite lost 63-54 to Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College Saturday. Mikayla Via (Riverbend) had seven points for Lancaster Bible.

Freshman Alfredo Abel-Rivera (Colonial Forge) scored 19 points in Ferrum’s 90-76 win over Randolph Wednesday.

Former Spotsylvania resident Xavier Johnson had 11 points and 11 assists in Indiana’s 89-75 loss to Arizona Saturday.

Graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) posted 14 points and eight rebounds in Norfolk State’s 65-44 loss to Old Dominion Sunday.

Sophomore Martin Kawa (Colonial Forge) scored 18 points in Richard Bland’s 63-57 overtime win over Cape Fear Community College Saturday.

Sophomore guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored 15 points in Messiah (Pa.)’s 73-63 loss to Wilson Wednesday and 16 in Saturday’s 79-63 setback against Albright.

Freshman Khai Seargeant (Courtland) scored a team-high 22 points in Virginia Wesleyan’s 63-50 win over Methodist (N.C.) on Sunday.

Soccer

Assistant Ryan Zinkhan (Riverbend) was a member of Kentucky’s coaching staff that was named NCAA Division I Southeast Region staff of the year. The Wildcats went 15-1-5 and reached the NCAA tournament sweet 16.

Wrestling

Senior Zach Brown (Eastern View) posted a major decision and a pin at 184 pounds as VMI posted 53-0 tri-match wins over Fairmont State and Shenandoah Saturday.

Apprentice freshman David Norris (King George) had a pin, a major decision and another victory at 157 pounds in Saturday’s Cougar Duals at Averett. Sophomore teammate Zach Ortega (Riverbend) earned a pin and a technical fall at 141.

Track and field

Cincinnati sophomore Jackson Vollbrecht (Courtland) finished fourth in the men’s shot put (52-3) in Friday’s season-opening Hoosier Invitational in Bloomington, Ind.

Football

Former Colonial Forge standout Elijah Sarratt has entered the NCAA transfer portal after tying St. Francis (Pa.)’s school record with 13 touchdown receptions as a freshman.