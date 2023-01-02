College notebook: Smith, Kim find new homes in transfer portal

While the scintillation College Football Playoff semifinals and other bowls commanded fans' attention over the holiday season, several local players have been busy making future plans.

-Former Virginia Tech receiver Kaleb Smith (Louisa) recently announced that he is transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season, where he will be one of two receivers on the team with that name. The Irish also signed a high school receiver named Kaleb Smith from Frisco, Texas last month. The elder Kaleb Smith led the Hokies with 37 receptions for 674 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

-Former North Carolina kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim (Massaponax) has transferred to Michigan State, where he'll have a chance at winning the place-kicking duties. Jack Stone and Ben Patton combined to make just 6 of 12 field goal attempts for the Spartans in 2022.

-Another ex-Hokie, quarterback Jason Brown (Chancellor) tweeted that he has a fourth offer for his sixth season of eligibility, from Jackson State as the Tigers begin the post-Deion Sanders era.

BASKETBALL

-Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner scored a game-high 26 points in Arizona State's 84-66 loss at Arizona Thursday and 20 in Saturday's 101-69 loss at No. 2 Stanford. She has eight 20-point games in her first season for the Sun Devils (7-6) after transferring from Delaware.

-Sophomore Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored a team-high 18 points in Shenandoah's 65-57 loss at Mary Washington on Saturday.

WRESTLING

-Ferrum senior Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) won his first three bouts (one by pin) before falling to Augsburg's Sam Stuhl in the 141-pound semifinals at last weekend's Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He finished fifth in the division.