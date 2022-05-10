College notebook: Smith powers his way into Glenville State's record books

When Tre’von Smith graduates from Glenville (W.Va.) University, the school will have to devote much of its baseball record book to the senior from Orange High School.

On Monday, Smith homered three times, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs in a 14–5 win over Concord (W.Va.). That gave him 12 homers for the season, breaking the school mark he set as a sophomore in 2019, and a record 48 RBIs.

In his five years at Glenville (including a pandemic-shortened 2020 season), Smith holds school career records for homers (38, more than twice as many as anyone else), RBIs (129) and hits (188). He’s a close second in runs scored (121) and batting averaged (.345), with the Mountain East Conference tournament and possible NCAA Division II tournaments still ahead. The conference tournament begins Thursday.

MORE BASEBALL

Sophomore

Aiden Tierney

(Colonial Forge) went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in Mount St. Mary’s’ 11–10 win over George Mason Wednesday. Senior

Kamron Smith

(Colonial Beach) was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Patriots.

Sophomore

Mason Delane

(Colonial Beach) pitched three innings of relief to earn the victory as VCU topped George Washington 11–3 on Saturday.

Senior

Kenny Frank

(Colonial Beach) hit a grand slam in Marymount’s 11–1 victory over Neumann Saturday. The Saints (27–13) will open play in the Atlantic East Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Senior Ryan Cloude (Massaponax) earned the win in relief as Roanoke topped Randolph-Macon 8–4 in 12 innings Sunday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament. Roanoke will face top-seeded Lynchburg Friday in the double-elimination finals in High Point, N.C.

TRACK AND FIELD

VCU freshman

Nayome Shipp

(Colonial Forge) won the women’s high jump (5–6) Saturday at the Atlantic 10 Conference championships in Richmond. Senior teammate

Jaekob Vollbrecht

(Courtland) placed second in the discus (173–9), and sophomore

Trevor Thomas

(Colonial Forge) was seventh in the men’s high jump (6–3.5). At the same meet, George Mason freshman

Colton Ocetnik

(Mountain View) finished fourth in the men’s pole vault (14–10), and Patriots sophomore teammate

Micah Harris

(Colonial Forge) was fifth in the 800 (1:55.84).

William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) finished second in the women’s triple jump (38–11.5) in the Colonial Athletic Association championships in Dedham, Mass.

Christopher Newport junior

Mae Savoie

(Colonial Forge) finished third in the women’s 800 (2:23.62) in Saturday’s Coast To Coast Conference meet on her home track, helping the Captains sweep the team titles.

SOFTBALL

After being named first-team all-conference, senior outfielder

Sarah Proctor



(Louisa) doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in two as Christopher Newport topped Salisbury 10–4 in Saturday’s Coast To Coast Conference final. Proctor is batting .410 and is 22 for 22 in stolen base attempts for the top-ranked Captains, who will carry a 37–1 record into the NCAA Division III tournament.



Junior first baseman Hannah Marsteller



(Riverbend) went a combined 6 for 8 with six RBIs as Shippensburg (Pa.) State split two games in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament. The Raiders (31–18) will host an NCAA Division II regional tournament beginning Thursday. On Monday, Marsteller (.513, 17 home runs) was named one of 25 finalists for Division II player of the year.





Bowie State freshman Saniyah Jones (Louisa) was named to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association all-rookie team and to the all-league second team after batting .388 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs.

Frostburg State senior second baseman Kennadie Batchelor (Louisa) was named second-team all-Mountain East Conference after batting .318 and going 12 for 12 on stolen bases. She went 3 for 3 with five RBIs in Sunday’s 11–3 MEC tournament win over West Virginia State before the Bobcats were eliminated by West Liberty State.

Freshman outfielder Nia Hall (Massaponax) went a combined 4 for 7 and scored three times as Virginia State split two CIAA tournament games on Friday. She hit .287 for the season.

Freshman first baseman Paige Bachman





(Fredericksburg Christian) hit her first career collegiate home run in Liberty’s 4–0 win over Stetson Thursday.

LACROSSE

After being named second-team all-Landmark Conference, senior

Anna Maupin (Colonial Forge) scored twice in a 10-second span as Catholic edged Scranton 11–10 Saturday for its eighth straight tournament title. She has scored 17 goals for the 17th-ranked Cardinals (13–4), who will face St. Mary’s (Ind.) Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Liberty junior defender

Mikayla Coghill (Mountain View) was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference all-academic team. She has a 3.81 grade-point average as an exercise science/therapeutic science major and has caused 25 turnovers.

(Mountain View) was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference all-academic team. She has a 3.81 grade-point average as an exercise science/therapeutic science major and has caused 25 turnovers. Methodist (N.C.) junior Rosa Williams (James Monroe) was named to the all-USA South Conference team after leading the Monarchs with 41 goals.

