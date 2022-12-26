College notebook: Soderholm makes snap decision to attend Senior Bowl

College football was a snap for Robert Soderholm, and the Mountain View High School graduate has plans on continuing his career at the next level.

Soderholm has earned FCS All-America honors for the fourth straight season at VMI, getting a first-team nod from Stats Perform and second-team recognition from the American Football Coaches Association. For the past three seasons, he executed every punt and place-kicking snap accurately, resulting in no blocked kicks.

Soderolm also accepted an invitation to join many of the nation's top player in the Reese's Senior Bowl Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala., where scouts and coaches from every NFL team will be in attendance.

MORE FOOTBALL

-Former Chancellor quarterback Jason Brown is up to six scholarship offers now that Stony Brook and Southern University have extended invitations. He received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA after playing at Saint Francis (Pa.), South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

BASKETBALL

-Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson is out indefinitely at Indiana after foot surgery. He was averaging 9.9 points and 4.5 rebounds as a fifth-year senior point guard in his second season for the Hoosiers after transferring from Pittsburgh.

-Graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) had 12 points and four assists in Norfolk State's 70-52 victory over William & Mary Wednesday.

-Former Stafford standout Alexi Hempe had 12 points and five assists in South Dakota's 101-57 romp over Oral Roberts Wednesday.

WRESTLING

-Appentice School freshman David Norris (King George) went 2-2 and reached the 157-pound quarterfinals at last week's Wilkes Open in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.