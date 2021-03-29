College notebook: Wright sets a fast early pace at Southern Wesleyan

It’s early in the college track season, but Jami Wright is already ahead of the field.
The Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) University grad student from North Stafford High School ran the fastest women’s 200 meters (23.58) in Division II do far this spring to finish third at Saturday’s Weems Baskins Invitational in Columbia, S.C.
Wright, who took advantage of an NCAA pandemic waiver allowing her a fifth season of eligibility, as also ninth in the 400 (55.23), competing mostly against Division I runners.
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
Bridgewater junior
- Chris Atkins
(Fredericksburg Christian) won the men’s 400 meters (49.51) and led off the first-place 1,600 relay (3:27.09) at Saturday’s Doc Jopson Invitational on his home track. Teammate
- Peter Fulton
- (Mountain View) won the discus (153–2).
At the same meet, Shenandoah junior John Kindig (Courtland) won the men’s shot put (42–10.5) and hammer (148–5), a week after claiming Old Dominion Athletic Conference athlete of the week honors for sweeping those events at the Washington and Lee Track Carnival. Shenandoah senior Elijah Morton (Culpeper) broke the tape in the men’s 100 (11.06), and Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) won the 110 hurdles (15.32).
At the W&L meet, Roanoke junior
- Hannah Koepfinger
- (King George) won the women’s 400 hurdles (1:06.53) and long jump (16–9.75).
- Duke redshirt senior Ben Beatty (Courtland) unleashed the third-longest hammer throw in school history (186–9) at Saturday’s Raleigh Relays. North Carolina sophomore
- Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) was fourth in the men’s triple jump (50–3.25) and sixth in the long jump (23–0.75).
- Christopher Newport sophomore Maegan Savoie (Colonial Forge) won the women’s 800 (2:22.01) at Saturday’s Blue & Silver Challenge on her home track. CNU junior Alexis Smith (Colonial Forge) was second in the 1,500 (4:59.80).
- Marshall senior Taylor Robinson (Louisa) finished second in the women’s 100 hurdles (14.06) at Saturday’s Winthrop Invitational in Rock Hill, S.C.
SWIMMING
Virginia Tech junior
- Dylan Eichberg
(Stafford) earned honorable mention All-America honors by placing 15th in the 200-yard butterfly (1:42.99) at last weekend’s NCAA Division I championships in Greensboro, N.C. Indiana junior
- Brandon Hamblin
- (North Stafford) swam on Hoosiers’ ninth-placed 200 freestyle relay team (1:16.60).
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- was named to the all-WNIT team after posting 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots in Mississippi’s 71–58 loss to Rice in Sunday’s final. She averaged 20.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in the tournament and 18.6 points and 9.1 boards on the season.
FOOTBALL
In his first start on defense, converted junior running back
- A.J. Johnson
- (James Monroe) made five tackles Saturday as Randolph-Macon blanked Hampden-Sydney 28–0 in a battle of ODAC unbeatens. The Yellow Jackets (4–0) will host Emory & Henry (3–0) Saturday for the ODAC title.
- Sophomore defensive end Chase McGowan (North Stafford) made two sacks among his three tackles for losses in Delaware’s 35–21 victory over Rhode Island Saturday.
- Colonial Forge graduates Connor Riddle and
- Josh Sarratt each made seven tackles Saturday as VMI rallied past Wofford to improve to 5–0 for the first time since 1960. Riddle had a sack, and Sarratt also broke up a pass.
- Freshman Blake Leake (Eastern View) returned his first career interception 41 yards for a touchdown in Bucknell’s season-opening 38–13 win over Lafayette Saturday.
BASEBALL
Junior
- Ryan Lee
- (Courtland) hit a grand slam and drove in six runs in Marymount’s 15–1 rout of Marywood Saturday.
- Westmoreland native Kam Smith went 6 for 17 with two homers, five RBIs and five runs scored in Northern Illinois’ four-game weekend series with Miami (Ohio).
- Senior third baseman Corey Willis (Massaponax) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in Eastern Mennonite’s 16–7 win over Bridgewater Wednesday.
- Freshman Tristan McAlister (Stafford) went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Patrick Henry Community College’s 4–3 loss to USC Lancaster Wednesday.
SOCCER
Redshirt freshman
- Mikki Easter
- (Eastern View) made two saves for her first career shutout in Marquette’s 1–0 win over DePaul Thursday.
- Senior Audra Curtin (Colonial Forge) scored her team-high third goal of the season on a 79th-minute penalty kick as Frostburg State edged Notre Dame (Ohio) 1–0 Friday.
- Junior defender Erin Flamm (Courtland) netted her first career goal in Roanoke’s 6–0 win over Eastern Mennonite Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Junior
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) placed third out of 63 runner (19:22 for 5,000 meters) to help Waynesburg (Pa.) win its fifth straight Presidents Athletic Conference women’s title in Bethany, W.Va. on March 20.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) went 3 for 6 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s 15–4 win at Bloomsburg Tuesday.
LACROSSE
Senior midfielder
- Kyle Graham
- (Riverbend) had two goals and an assist in Bridgewater’s 15–9 win over Randolph-Macon Saturday.
- Senior Anna Maupin (Colonial Forge) scored twice in Catholic’s season-opening 19–10 win over Drew Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman
- Madi Hyatt
- (Mountain View) scored her first career goal in Richmond’s 9–0 shutout of St. Bonaventure Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
In her final college match, Toledo senior
- Emma Swope
- (Massaponax) delivered 12 kills in Saturday’s 3–2 loss to Akron.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443