College softball: Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

BLACKSBURG—The Virginia Tech softball season ended in stunning fashion Sunday.

And for the second straight year, the Hokies fell one win short of reaching the Women’s College World Series.

No. 14 overall seed Florida squashed No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech 12–0 in the decisive Game 3 of their NCAA Super Regional series at Tech Softball Park.

The game lasted only five innings because of the lopsided score.

“It happened in a pretty convincing fashion and that’s not what we had in mind,” Tech catcher Mackenzie Lawter said.

With the best-of-three series tied 1–1, Tech (46–10) started ace Keely Rochard on Sunday. But Rochard (26–4) was pulled in the third inning; it was her shortest start of the year.

Rochard had shut out Florida (48–17) in Game 1, which began Friday and concluded Saturday morning. She pitched one hitless inning of relief in the Hokies’ Game 2 loss Saturday afternoon.

“Third day … facing them, they made adjustments,” said Rochard, who allowed eight earned runs, six hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. “They found the holes.”

“We, last night, went back and watched film on our Game 1 against her and figured out what we were seeing, what she was throwing … and what we can do better,” said Florida’s Skylar Wallace, who had three hits and four RBIs on Sunday.

Sunday’s game marked the end of Rochard’s five-year Tech career. The 2021 All-American and two-time ACC pitcher of the year wept as she discussed the end of her college career.

“I’ll never be able to put into words what it’s meant to wear Virginia Tech across my chest,” Rochard said. “I’ll never be able to repay the coaches for any of the memories that I’ve made here. It’s been the biggest honor and I thank everyone for putting trust in me.

“I don’t want to take this jersey off.”

Lawter also got teary as she reflected upon the end of her own five-year Tech career.

“I owe Virginia Tech everything,” she said. “It’s given me the best experiences, the best people. The end comes eventually for everyone and it can be hard to find the positive in a time like this, but thanks to Virginia Tech, it’s given me people that I’ll have for the rest of my life.”

Tech suffered its most lopsided defeat since a 17–5 loss to Texas State in 2019.

Florida’s 12 runs were the most Tech has allowed since a 14–6 loss to Oklahoma State in 2020.

Lexie Delbrey and Natalie Lugo combined on the two-hit shutout. Tech was shut out for the first time since suffering two shutout losses to Alabama in February.

The jubilant Gators, who earned their 11th trip to the Women’s College World Series, threw their gloves in the air at game’s end. After celebrating with a dogpile, they did the “Gator Chomp.”

The Hokies had beaten Florida 6–0 in Game 1. But Florida won 7–2 on Saturday afternoon before banging out 13 hits Sunday.

This was the second straight year that Tech won Game 1 of a Super Regional, only to lose the next two games.

“Our goal was to go out there and win, but I think it just speaks to where this program is and where it’s going, … the turnaround that it’s experienced, in the fact that we’ve been one game from the World Series two years in a row,” Lawter said.

Last year, Tech won Game 1 of its Super Regional at UCLA, but the Bruins won the second game 2–0 and the third game 6–0.

Florida scored a run in the first inning, thanks to two errors.

Speedy leadoff hitter Kendra Falby made it all the way to second on a throwing error by shortstop Kelsey Bennett and moved to third on a grounder. Charla Echols hit a fly ball to shallow left field, but left fielder Kelsey Brown collided with Bennett as they both tried to catch the ball. Brown was charged with the error, with Falby scoring on the error. It took awhile for Bennett to get up, and she was removed from the game for the start of the second inning.

“[With the Bennett error on] the first play of the game, I think the wind came out of our sails and we just never recovered,” Tech coach Pete D’Amour said. “First play of the game, we make that play 99% of the time. And in the first inning, you catch that [fly] ball, … we make another play that’s [made] 99% of the time, it’s a different game.

“It’s hard to put emotions aside, have good at-bats, get the next out, … when that first inning happened. Bennett went down—she’s a cornerstone of our program—and I just think we just didn’t recover.”The Gators added three runs in the second. After Katie Kistler walked and moved to second on a grounder, Avery Goelz hit an RBI double. Golez scored from second on Falby’s RBI infield single. After Rochard hit Hannah Adams with a pitch, Wallace hit an RBI single.

Florida scored six more runs in the third to build a 10–0 cushion. After the Gators loaded the bases on a walk and two singles, Sam Roe and Goelz each hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly. After an infield hit and a walk loaded the bases again, Rochard was pulled in favor of Emma Lemley.

Wallace greeted Lemley with a two-RBI single. After Wallace stole second, Echols hit a two-RBI single.

D’Amour brought in Mackenzie Osborne for the final two innings.

The Hokies, who hosted an NCAA regional and Super Regional this year for the first time, will miss Rochard; Lawter, an All-ACC second-team pick; and All-ACC third-team center fielder Darby Trull.

But Lemley, the ACC freshman of the year, will be back. Others set to return include All-ACC first-team picks Emma Ritter and Meredith Slaw; All-ACC second-team picks Morgan Overaitis and Cameron Fagan; All-ACC third-team picks Bennett and Brown; and first baseman Jayme Bailey.

D’Amour said the team’s success is “sustainable.”

“If we don’t make regionals next year, I’m going to eat my hat,” he said.