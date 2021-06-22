College World Series: Virginia vs. Mississippi St.

OMAHA, Neb.—Through seven innings, Virginia could do no wrong.
Starting pitcher Griff McGarry hadn’t allowed a hit, and the Wahoos held a commanding 4–0 lead. An eighth-inning meltdown turned a potentially historic victory into a devastating defeat.
Mississippi State used a six-run eighth inning to surge past Virginia and to a 6–5 win. The Cavaliers will face No. 2 Texas in an elimination game Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner will earn a Friday rematch with Mississippi State.
McGarry stepped on the mound for the first time in the College World Series, winless on the season and sporting an ERA of 6.06. He left the mound in the eighth inning, having thrown an exceptional start. He had given up just one hit—a two-run home run to Kellum Clark.
The senior validated the coaching staff’s unwavering trust Tuesday night in the biggest moment of his baseball career, but U.Va.’s usually trusty bullpen couldn’t make good on the start.
Junior Zach Messinger and sixth-year senior Stephen Schoch recorded just one out in relief in the eighth inning. They allowed four runs.
After Messinger faced two batters and failed to record an out, Schoch entered the game with one out and runners on second and third. His first pitch to Tanner Allen, one of the SEC’s most fearsome hitters, was launched over the right-field fence. Two of the three runs were charged to Messinger.
The Bulldogs led 5–4.
Schoch recorded an additional out on a hard-hit fly out. After a single and four-pitch walk, Brian O’Connor had seen enough.
He pulled Schoch for sophomore Nate Savino. The lefty allowed the inherited runner to score before ending the frame.
U.Va. fought back in the eighth, using a solo home run from Chris Newell to pull back within a run. Newell’s hit rode the wind, just drifting over the left-field wall and into the U.Va. bullpen.
The late rally came up short, wasting an impressive first seven innings.
The Cavaliers started hot, especially at the plate.
Coming into Tuesday, U.Va.’s offense scored 15 runs in its last three games. Of those 15 runs, 13 came in the final three innings of games. Tuesday, the Cavaliers flipped that script.
Junior Zack Gelof led off with a single. A sacrifice bunt advanced him to second and freshman Kyle Teel delivered an RBI single up the middle to give the Cavaliers a 1–0 lead after one inning.
Virginia’s offense added three more in the second inning, once again using a sacrifice bunt to spark an inning. A Jake Gelof walk was followed by a Logan Michaels sac bunt and four consecutive hits. Consecutive doubles from Newell and Zack Gelof scored two runs, and Max Cotier used a single to score Gelof for a 4–0 edge.
The four runs seemed to be plenty for McGarry and company, but Mississippi State’s bats came to life in the eighth inning.
Add in missed chances at the plate—the Cavaliers stranded at least one runner in scoring position in the second, fourth and sixth innings—and Virginia will be kicking itself Wednesday as it prepares for Texas.
U.Va. was six outs away from an impressive win. Instead, the team’s back is against the wall as it prepares for an elimination game.