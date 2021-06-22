College World Series: Virginia vs. Mississippi St.

OMAHA, Neb.—Through seven innings, Virginia could do no wrong.

Starting pitcher Griff McGarry hadn’t allowed a hit, and the Wahoos held a commanding 4–0 lead. An eighth-inning meltdown turned a potentially historic victory into a devastating defeat.

Mississippi State used a six-run eighth inning to surge past Virginia and to a 6–5 win. The Cavaliers will face No. 2 Texas in an elimination game Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner will earn a Friday rematch with Mississippi State.

McGarry stepped on the mound for the first time in the College World Series, winless on the season and sporting an ERA of 6.06. He left the mound in the eighth inning, having thrown an exceptional start. He had given up just one hit—a two-run home run to Kellum Clark.

The senior validated the coaching staff’s unwavering trust Tuesday night in the biggest moment of his baseball career, but U.Va.’s usually trusty bullpen couldn’t make good on the start.

Junior Zach Messinger and sixth-year senior Stephen Schoch recorded just one out in relief in the eighth inning. They allowed four runs.