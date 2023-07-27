Rising Colonial Forge High School junior Makayla Grubb sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Thursday to win the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur title.

Grubb beat the heat and outdueled Springfield’s top-seeded Melanie Walker to win the final 1 up at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

Grubb, 16, gave the Fredericksburg area a sweep of the VSGA Amateur titles after Grayson Wood won the men’s event last month at Boonsboro Country Club.

“It’s really huge,” Grubb told the VSGA’s website. “It’s an exciting tournament to win. I’ve been working really hard on my game so it’s good to see it finally show itself.

“It’s really exciting, especially with the amount of competition and the great players I had to beat. … It’s kind of surreal.”

It marked the fourth victory in two days for Grubb, who shot a 73 to qualify 11th during Tuesday’s stroke play round, then defeated four higher seeds in match play.

On Wednesday morning, she posted a 2 and 1 first-round win over Roanoke Country Club’s sixth-seeded Kathryn Ha, who on Thursday was named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 Junior Solheim Cup.

Later that day, Grubb rallied to eliminate two-time State Amateur champion Lauren Greenlief, the No. 3 seed, 1-up with an 18th-hole birdie in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday morning, she defeated Old Dominion University coach Mallory Kane 4 and 3 in the semifinals.

Grubb then took a one-hole lead three times in the final, only to see Walker, a rising sophomore at the University of Missouri, square things up each time, including on the 17th hole. On No. 18, she outdrove Walker by 40 yards and sank the winning putt.

“I honestly just took a deep breath in, deep breath out, and I was like, ‘You’ve got this,’ ” Grubb said. “I said, ‘Trust your line,’ and then I putted it and it went in. … Yeah, it was pretty nervy.”

Colonial Forge’s high school season opens on Monday with the Bear Invitational at Fawn Lake Golf Course.