The Washington Commanders will hold 12 open practices at their 2023 training camp between July 27 and Aug. 19 in Ashburn.
Open workouts will be held July 27-29, Aug. 1-3, 8-9, 13-14 and 18-19. Each workout will begin at 9 a.m., with gates opening at 8. There will be no on-site parking; free parking is available at nearby Dulles Town Center, with a shuttle bus running every 10 minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. daily to bring fans to and from the facility.
Special events include NFL Back Together Saturday (July 29); Washington Salute Military Appreciation Day (Aug. 8); and Kids Day (Aug. 9). The Commanders will travel to Baltimore for joint practices with the Ravens on Aug. 15 and 16.
For more information, visit Commanders.com/trainingcamp.