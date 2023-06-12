Open workouts will be held July 27-29, Aug. 1-3, 8-9, 13-14 and 18-19. Each workout will begin at 9 a.m., with gates opening at 8. There will be no on-site parking; free parking is available at nearby Dulles Town Center, with a shuttle bus running every 10 minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. daily to bring fans to and from the facility.