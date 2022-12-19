 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commanders report card

Quarterback C- As usual, Taylor Heinicke had his moments, but two crucial lost fumbles cost his team 10 points. 

Running backs B Brian Robinson was physical and effective in the first half, but got just four carries after the break. 

Receivers B- Jahan Dotson's spectacular 61-yard catch was the highlight on a night notable for flags on the wideouts.

Offensive line C Heinicke faced pressure at crucial times, which manifested into costly mistakes.

Defensive line D This heralded group never pressured Daniel Jones and allowed Saquon Barkley to run between the tackles.

Linebackers C- Barkley faked Jon Bostic out of his cleats on one pass reception on a otherwise forgettable night.

Secondary B Safety Bobby McCain made a team-high 11 tackles and Danny Johnson broke up consecutive passes. 

Special teams B- Tress Way twice pinned the Giants deep, but Joey Slye's missed PAT could have proved costly.

Coaching D- The Giants had a far better game plan in a rematch against a hungry opponent coming off a bye week.

-Steve DeShazo

