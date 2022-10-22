Commentary: A community helped Germanna expand in Stafford

You’ll find them everywhere.

The hardworking colleagues at the office who help your company succeed.

The caring nurse who looks after your loved ones in the hospital.

The competent, ethical auto mechanic you entrust with your family’s safety.

The committed assistant principal at the elementary school with reassuring words for the anxious parents of a child with a disability.

The fearless police officers, firefighters, and EMTs who rush to help when there’s trouble.

Just about everywhere you look, you’ll see people who’ve taken—or taught—classes at Germanna Community College making a difference.

Thanks to a $15 million Stafford County public-private expansion deal signed this month that will triple our training space there, many more critically needed health care and cybersecurity professionals will be graduating from Germanna and making a huge difference.

We’re excited about our new Center of Educational Excellence at Center Street in North Stafford, set to open in Fall 2024.

We’ve acquired two buildings, named the Barbara J. Fried Center at 10 Center St., and the Kevin L. Dillard Health Sciences Center at 25 Center St., totaling over 74,000 square feet, that will meet Germanna’s space requirements in Stafford for the foreseeable future.

Public-private partnerships like this one put Germanna right where it wants to be, in the middle of meeting business and industry workforce needs. We’re grateful for our partnership with Next Tier Connect, allowing us to expand to meet the demands for high-value credentials.

The idea that “it takes a village” may seem outdated today. Yet, sometimes possibilities unfold due to the village. Our eyes are opened to the fact that there still are people here—lots of them—who sincerely care about their neighbors, their county, their town, our commonwealth, and our nation. Our eyes are opened to what can be accomplished when they come together.

That’s what happened when Germanna’s Educational Foundation, led by Bruce Davis, and its Real Estate Foundation, spearheaded by Jack Rowley, was working toward a major expansion in Stafford over the past year. The feeling was almost like a scene in a movie in which neighbors pitch in to build a house.

Stafford’s Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority got behind the effort, playing key roles along with Mary Washington Health Care.

We appreciate the support of Teri McNally, a Germanna Educational Foundation board member and a former chair of the GCC Local College Board, whose Community Foundation helped raise $4.5 million toward the Stafford purchase.

Donors like Kevin Dillard, Mary Jane Pitts O’Neill, and Adam and Rhonda Fried share the college’s vision. They genuinely care about people in Stafford and the rest of our service region. They know that Germanna provides the best higher education “bang for your buck” in terms of helping people lift themselves up, boosting our community as they themselves rise. And we couldn’t have done this without the expertise of Ben Keddie of Coldwell Banker Elite Commercial Real Estate, George Snead of Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson PLC, and Tony Farland of Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Tinesha O. Allen and EDA member Howard Owen advocated for us, making sure everyone knew more Stafford residents enroll at Germanna than any other college, and what the expansion would mean for business in the county and region.

Nearly 80% of Germanna’s graduates stay here in the area to put what they’ve learned to use in ways that often benefit your family. They aren’t out-of-state students taking their skills back home to New Jersey or to Pennsylvania. Nor are they the type who are pining for big city life. This is home to them. They understand how special this place is. They love it here. So do we. And we love them.

At Germanna, again and again, we see the trajectory of lives change.

Some colleges pride themselves on selectivity. They consider turning away a high percentage of students who are declined admission to be a key indicator of success. We at Germanna pride ourselves on the opposite of exclusivity. We pride ourselves on inclusivity, accessibility, and affordability. We turn no one away. At Germanna, we succeed when a student, who may have been told they won’t succeed, does succeed, and when a family that feared it couldn’t afford to put three children through college does just that because they complete two years here with no student debt.

Residents and businesspeople can count on Germanna and its graduates to help Stafford thrive for decades to come. And we know Germanna can count on them.