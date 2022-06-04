Commentary: A Hershey bar and an English Memory of the American boys

In 1944, my friend David, who lives in Derbyshire County, England, was just a teenager but well aware of the war.

There were military facilities all over his town and nearby Manchester at the time; both were regular targets of the German Luftwaffe’s attacks.

He was also deeply aware of the American soldiers stationed at a nearby Army camp who spent their Saturdays in Buxton.

There wasn’t much to do in Buxton. The pubs did a wonderful business, but other than that, save for a movie theater (and the Army camp probably had better films), it was a sleepy English city in a country that had been at war for a very long time.

David and his friends would regularly play English football at the high school, and the soldiers would ask to join in. It was, for the GI’s, a much-needed respite from their training. Besides, the English high school boys weren’t that much younger than the Americans they were playing.

As an avid football player in his youth, and still a hardcore Manchester United fan, David told me that the Americans didn’t seem to have much trouble grasping the fundamentals of the game. They liked its rough and tumble quality. However, because they were larger and in top physical condition, they took it easy on their younger teammates.

The lads and soldiers got on rather well. To David, their upbeat and cheerful demeanors were a welcome change from the people of England, who were weary from years of rationing, bad news, and bombings.

These Americans were different. They looked sharp in their uniforms, and their talk about their homes and America fueled David’s imagination about that other nation across the pond.

Later in life, when David took over the family business and expanded his products into international markets, he delighted in seeing some of the places in America he had heard about. New York, California, and this magical place in the American west called Texas.

But what David recalls best is a treat he rarely saw at that time. A chocolate bar.

What’s more, it was an American Hershey’s chocolate bar. The soldiers seemed to have an unlimited supply. Like other English children, David had learned not to eat a treat all at once. He took it home and had a little bit each day. If he was in a generous mood, he would give some to his brother.

The fun and games with the American soldiers ended almost as soon as they started. During the first and second weeks in May 1944, almost overnight, the camp emptied.

Without any warning, the entire contingent was packed on to trucks and moved. They were likely moving to the staging areas set up near the coast in Southern England from which the D-Day invasion was launched.

When news of D-Day came, David’s mother, who on her husband’s death had taken over the family construction supply business, closed shop for the day and got her two boys.

Her tone, says David, was serious. “We’re going to church to pray for those lads who have gone into harm’s way.”

This made a deep and lasting impression on David. He prayed, but for the most part, he never knew the fate of his American friends.

And I think to this day, David, in his own understated English way, is still praying for them.

All those cheerful young men, who 78 years ago on June 6, 1944, stormed the Normandy beaches to begin the long hard slog to put an end to Hitler’s domination of Europe.

We should still be praying for them.

David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for a number of federal agencies. He is an instructor in the Political Sciences Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.