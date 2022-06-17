Commentary: All we really want is to be heard

LAST WEEKEND, a bipartisan group of senators announced that they had reached agreement on gun control legislation, one that many leaders in Congress say they can support.

The proposed bill would include stricter background checks for gun buyers under 21, funding for crisis intervention teams, and more money for mental health programs.

There would be nothing in the bill that would ban assault rifles. The senators, after all, want to be reelected.

We can hope that this piece of legislation, if passed, would have some effect on the plethora of mass shootings that have occurred around the country, but I have my doubts.

Guns are so readily available that even the most insane of the insane can purchase one on the black market. And “ghost guns,” those assembled from parts bought on the internet, are just as deadly as weapons purchased at a store.

Stricter background checks for those under 21? Most of the young shooters involved in mass murders have no criminal history. In fact, most mass murderers of any age have no criminal background. They are usually just ordinary citizens who, for one reason or another, go off the deep end.

Let’s discuss mental illness. I walked up to 10 strangers this week and asked each if he/she was mentally ill. All said they were not.

Then I asked how they knew they were not mentally ill. Had they been evaluated by a psychiatrist? Each said he had not.

“Then how do you know you’re not mentally ill?” I asked.

No answer—that I can print in a family newspaper.

One of the primary reasons for mass shootings is something that cannot be legislated—frustration. We live in a society where no one will listen. And when you come right down to it, all most people want is to be heard.

Your boss these days is usually not some local person but some corporate executive in New York or Los Angeles who doesn’t know you from Adam. To him, you are only a number, a drain on the company’s bottom line.

If you are let go for any reason, you get escorted out the door by a security guard, treated like a criminal, although you have been a faithful employee for years.

If you have a problem with a bill, you call the company and hang on the line for 20 minutes before getting someone in India, who may eventually refer you to someone else in Philadelphia or Chicago. It may take weeks or months to get a simple problem resolved.

Kids are bullied in school, but administrators do nothing, often because their hands are tied. The bully can’t be thrown out of school because the government demands that he remain in class, no matter how much trouble he causes. So, the bullying continues until the person being bullied breaks.

We live in a society where no one will listen. Eventually some people get frustrated and go berserk. The roar of a gun is the only way they can make their voices heard. Sad, but that’s the world we live in. And no bill in Congress can rectify social problems.

So those who want stricter gun laws shouldn’t get too excited about a few senators agreeing on legislation that may not amount to two hoots in hell. Yes, it is a step in the right direction, but it is far from a solution to a very complex problem.

Most people just want to be heard, and if the powers-that-be won’t listen, a voiceless citizen will up the ante and turn to violence. Then everyone listens as the tragedy is played out over and over on TV and the shooters know it.

Remember why flag burning stopped? TV news stopped covering those unpatriotic displays. And no one runs out on the baseball field anymore because the TV cameras won’t show these idiots.

But mass shootings are so sensational that TV newscasts are obligated to cover them, and the shooters know it. They know that by doing something horrific, their voices will be heard.

We once had friends that we could sit down with and talk out our problems. Now we just spit those problems out on social media and if people don’t like what they read, they just block us. No one wants to listen.

I guess the long and short of it is that we live in a frustrating world that literally drives some of us insane.

How does Congress fix that?