COMMENTARY: America's leadership strategy for defeating COVID-19 and preventing the next pandemic

The U.S. must also pressure other countries to support increased dose-sharing, optimization of production, country readiness, innovation, and the elimination of trade barriers. We must address the severe capability gaps that exist in partner country health systems, which share the responsibility for detecting and tracing the virus, and for providing treatment. Even before the pandemic, the world faced a shortage of 18 million health workers, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. Africa has 2.3 healthcare workers per 1000 population, as compared with the 24.8 in the Americas.

Nearly 45 percent of the globe is now fully vaccinated. But achieving the WHO’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world population by mid-2022 will prove impossible unless significant new investments are made in countries where current rates of immunization are stuck in the single digits.

Stepping up our health diplomacy will help accomplish that.