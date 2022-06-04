Commentary: George Marshall's Other Plan

One of the greatest leaders in U.S. history, George C. Marshall, lived in Leesburg. Marshall was the chief of the U.S. Army during World War II. He was the “organizer of victory” over Germany and Japan, which saved the world.

Marshall also led in winning the peace after the war as the U.S. Secretary of State.

The European Recovery program following World War II was organized by Marshall. His Marshall Plan brought peace and stability to war-devastated nations. As Marshall famously said in his June 5th, 1947, speech at Harvard University “Our policy is directed not against any country or doctrine but against hunger, poverty, desperation and chaos.”

It was that speech where Marshall first proposed his famous plan. But it was not his only idea for building world peace.

The idea of making the world a better place prompted Marshall to support the feeding of hungry children. In a speech for overseas aid in 1948, Marshall said “children whose bodies have been starved and warped are likely to develop, if they survive, into a generation of embittered adults. Our national interest, as well as our humanitarian instinct, demands that we do not permit this to happen.”

One of the contributing factors to the success of the Marshall Plan was the food assistance to children that accompanied it. Whether it was CARE packages sent by Americans to Europe or donations for the Friendship Train, there was a determination to save children from hunger.

This must always be a major focus of our foreign policy. No child anywhere in the world should suffer in hunger.

As Marshall said “If we fail to do our part for the nourishment and care and normal development today of the children with whom our children will have to live tomorrow, we shall have failed in statesmanship as well as in humanity.”

We need to remember and emphasize the humanitarian aspect of our foreign policy. It should not be relegated to a secondary issue.

There are far more resources poured into armaments than feeding starving children. We must do better than that.

As our domestic policy must call for feeding every hungry child, our foreign policy should too. There should be school meals for every child in the world and nutrition for all infants.

It’s needed more than ever as the war in Ukraine has spiraled many nations into severe hunger.

The UN warns: “The war in Ukraine has increased the risk of a ‘massive malnutrition crisis’ for millions of children in other emergencies because of its already huge impact on global food prices.” The UN World Food Program is seeing a massive increase in the numbers of severely hungry people worldwide, with children being the most at risk of malnutrition.

Drought is taking a severe toll in East Africa, leading to food shortages. According to a new report from Oxfam and Save the Children “One person is likely dying of hunger every 48 seconds in drought-ravaged Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.”

Now is time for a second Marshall Plan that feeds every hungry child in the world. It would cost a tiny fraction of military spending. We should boost funding for our child nutrition programs as well as the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program.

George Marshall believed a strong moral force must guide our nation. And that means first and foremost ensuring no child starves to death anywhere.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by the Washington Post, Newsweek, History News Network and many other news outlets.