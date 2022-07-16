Commentary: Gun storage and safety are key childhood issues

SEVERAL YEARS AGO, an advocate for some children in foster care visited the children’s parents. The kids were potentially moving home soon, and the advocate hoped the reunion would go smoothly. But she was uneasy about something she saw in the parents’ living room: unsecured guns.

This advocate had grown up in a home with guns and supported responsible gun ownership. But she knew these parents had a history of substance abuse and violence, and she knew the kids were impulsive. And the guns, the parents told her, were loaded.

Later that day, she called her supervisors at Rappahannock CASA, the agency I direct. We advocate for abused and neglected children to be protected from further harm. She knew she should speak up and insist that the guns be safely stored. She also knew the topic might be delicate.

It is delicate. But it shouldn’t be. Speaking up when you’re worried a gun might pose a risk to children is a safety issue. It’s also a legal one.

In Virginia, it is “unlawful for any person to recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a manner as to endanger the life or limb of any child under the age of fourteen. Any person violating the provisions of this subsection shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor,” according to the Code of Virginia.

The advocate spoke up, and fortunately, I’ve never heard of a gun-related tragedy involving that family. For too many other families in the U.S., that’s not the case.

Firearms became the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. in 2020, according to data released by the CDC this year. That year, 4,357 children and teens died from gunshot wounds, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Gun Violence Solutions. The center reports that most of those killed were murdered, while 30% died by suicide. Teens are at higher risk of suicide when there’s a gun in the home, according to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital website.

It’s hard to fathom any parent wanting their gun to lead to a child’s death. But a child dies in an unintentional shooting every couple of days, CDC data shows. And most school shooters get their guns from home or a relative’s home, according to a 2019 analysis of school violence by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center. In half the shootings analyzed, “evidence indicates the firearm was either readily accessible, or it was not secured in a meaningful way,” the report says.

More than 4 million U.S. kids live in homes with loaded, unsecured guns, according to besmartforkids.org. Parents may believe their children would never pick up a gun without supervision. “However, studies have found that most children will handle a gun if they find one, even if they have been taught not to,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital website says.

Clearly, it’s a matter of personal and public safety to talk about children’s access to guns.

Here are some strategies for protecting kids from needless death:

Safe storage: Parents of minor children should store their guns unloaded and locked, with ammunition kept separately.

Communication: Parents should talk to each other about gun storage. It’s prudent to know whether children will have access to guns in homes they visit.

Local help: The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, in conjunction with Lock and Talk Virginia, provides free gun locks; information about safe storage; and guidance on who’s prohibited from owning a gun. Lock and Talk is chiefly designed to prevent suicide. You can learn more at lockandtalk.org/about.

Five days after the Buffalo massacre and five days before Uvalde, a local student brought a gun to Walker–Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg. He’d already been suspended and didn’t get inside the school—but he did spark fear. I spoke that night with one of his classmates, who wondered: What if he started shooting? What if he shot my friends?

Many years ago, I saw the aftereffects of a shooting when I spent time with a teen boy whose mom was shot to death in front of him by her boyfriend. We went to his house so he could grab some things, and when he spotted his mom’s blood on the carpet, he vomited. Trauma from gun violence is horrific. Healing might happen, but prevention is so much better.

To learn more, visit besmartforkids.org.