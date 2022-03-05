Commentary: HB 481 Can Protect Patients Like Me From Hospital Price Gouging

THE VIRGINIA SENATE is currently considering a hospital price transparency bill to protect Virginia patients from unaffordable health care costs. For too long, Virginians have been victimized by hospitals that hide their prices in order to overcharge patients long after providing care.

HB 481, which recently passed the House, codifies into state law a federal rule requiring hospitals to post their actual prices, including all negotiated rates by health plan.

With this upfront knowledge, patients can avoid high-priced hospitals and shop for less-expensive care. By doing so, they can protect themselves financially and proactively reduce their health care costs. State senators can help Virginians struggling to afford health care by passing this bill.

I learned the hard way how hidden health care prices can financially ruin patients. After working a double shift as a nurse a couple of years ago, I began feeling dizzy. I knew that I was just exhausted, dehydrated, and burnt out. I only needed to rest. But my employer requested I go to the hospital to get checked out.

At the hospital, I told the doctor that I was fine and just tired. Yet I was admitted, kept overnight, and subjected to a series of unnecessary tests such as an MRI. As I predicted, I was fine.

Yet weeks later, a bill arrived in the mail for $8,000. I was shocked that the price of routine care could be so high. If I knew my treatment would be this expensive, I never would have agreed to it.

I’m proud of paying all my bills myself, but this one was just too large. I inquired about financial assistance, but after looking at my tax forms, the hospital administrators said I made too much money. I am a classic example of the squeezed working class. I make too much to qualify for social assistance yet not enough to get by.

Since I couldn’t pay the bill, the hospital garnished 25 percent of my pay. I’ve since learned that hospitals nationwide routinely sue their patients to recover unpaid medical bills. They garnish wages, place liens on homes, and seize property. I am still paying this bill off years later, and I will continue to do so for many years to come. Losing one-quarter of my wages each paycheck means that sometimes I can’t afford food.

According to the Urban Institute, this predatory health care system has saddled an incredible one-quarter of Virginians of color and one-sixth of Virginians of all backgrounds with medical debt that’s in collections. It’s no surprise that more than three-quarters of state residents worry about affording care, and nearly half delay treatment for fear of unpayable bills.

In January 2021, the federal Department of Health and Human Services enacted a rule requiring hospitals to publish their actual prices upfront. Yet a recent study by PatientRightsAdvocate.org finds that just 14.3 percent of hospitals nationwide (and just 13 percent in Virginia) are following the rule. HHS has yet to issue any fines for noncompliance. Therefore, HB 481 is needed to add an additional enforcement mechanism at the state level to compel hospitals to do what’s right for patients and post their prices.

This legislation also closes a loophole in the federal rule that allows hospitals to get away with providing estimates instead of real prices. Estimates do not give patients financial certainty before care. They do nothing to stop hospitals from blindsiding patients with $8,000 bills for routine care after lulling patients into a false sense of security with an artificially low projection. They are also burdensome to use and require personal information that violates patient privacy. Only actual prices, as this bill requires, can grant patients the ability to choose less expensive care.

The Virginia Senate can make health care more affordable, accessible, and equitable by passing HB 481. Doing so will make Virginia a national leader in pro-patient health care reform and a model for other states.

Wanda Brooks is a certified nursing assistant in Fredericksburg.