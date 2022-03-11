Commentary: How much will Americans sacrifice?

JUST HOW humanitarian are we?

We’re soon going to

find out just how much we are willing to sacrifice for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters if gas prices keep rising.

I talked to a guy at the next pump the other day who was filling up his pickup truck. His bill was $94. Ouch!

Others are spending over $100 to fill vehicles with larger gas tanks. That adds up, especially if you are a commuter. Three tanks per week will put a serious weight on your credit card bill.

Auto diesel is around $5 a gallon or above. That does a number on truckers and raises the price of every product that needs to be transported. That’s not going to help inflation.

The high cost of fuel extends far beyond the highway. During the spring and summer months, farmers use hundreds of gallons of fuel when planting, harvesting and transporting crops. Whether gas or diesel, we’re talking about big bucks that will make prices rise.

Remember, too, that commercial fertilizer is oil based.

It may also cost you three times as much for gas to mow your lawn this summer. And if you pay to have it done, your contractor will be forced to charge more.

What looks suspiciously like price gouging was also on display this week. One gas station jumped prices by 30 cents within a 45-minute period. No tanker showed up during that time to unload higher priced fuel. The store just started charging higher prices on the old gas.

How high will gas prices go? Brother, that is the $64,000 question. Faced with a boycott on Russian oil this week, President Vladimir Putin vowed to take the price of crude to $300 a barrel (it was at about $107 at this writing). Oil at $300 translates to $10- or even $12-per-gallon gas at the pump. A 15-gallon fill-up, then, would be between $150 and $180.

How much can the American consumer stand? How long will it be before we say that Ukraine’s freedom is not worth the sacrifice?

Can Putin make good on his threat? Can he manipulate the market so that a barrel of crude is worth $300? A few years ago WTI crude was $26 a barrel. A year ago it was $60. This week it got as high as $130 a barrel. Prices can skyrocket in a frantic market.

Our “friends” in the Middle East have got to be loving all this. Watching Americans get hit hard at the gas pump surely has Iranian and Saudi Arabian oil producers smiling. This oil crisis could force the American government to buddy up to Iran. We may soon be at the point where we are forced to decide who we hate more, the Russians or the Iranians.

But should we be forced to make concessions to either government? We have plenty of oil right here in the United States and if we would build the second leg of the Keystone pipeline, we could import more crude from Canada.

I know the environmentalists would scream bloody murder but if gas prices get to $7, $8 or even $10 a gallon we will have to do something to keep our economy rolling. Even $200-a-barrel crude would almost certainly throw this country into a deep recession. Historically, almost every oil crisis has been followed by an economic slowdown.

If gas prices remain high for any length of time, today’s robust housing market will likely also suffer. Commuters will find that it is extremely expensive to live 60 miles from their jobs. Then, too, paying $300 a week for gas will take away from mortgage payments.

How will high gas prices affect the Federal Reserve Board’s decision to raise interest rates? Gasoline at $5 a gallon will unquestionably cause inflation to skyrocket, but raising interest rates would put yet another hardship on the American consumer. The Fed may find itself caught between a rock and a hard place.

I wrote a column a couple of years ago warning people who were buying big trucks and SUVs that $1.75 gas was likely not going to be around forever. It is going to be tough on those with big vehicles until prices drop.

Some people are already looking at smaller or even hybrid vehicles but are finding few in stock. As for electric vehicles, well, they have their drawbacks. If you run out of energy on the interstate you can’t have someone bring you a gallon of electricity.

As for pipelines, well, even if the government gave its blessing it could take up to a decade to get permits and build hundreds of miles of infrastructure. It would be the same for the proposed pipeline from the Middle East to Europe. There is no quick fix.

Meanwhile, high gas prices are causing inflation, pulling down the Stock Market (and retirement funds) and causing consumers to reassess their priorities.

We are finding out that in a global economy, when you penalize one country, you penalize all.

High gas prices may soon cause us to wonder if trying to save Ukraine is really worth it.