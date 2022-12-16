Commentary: It's time to lift up our ALICE population

As we approach the end of another year, we have so much to be grateful for.

Working for Rappahannock United Way, I am inspired by the generosity of our supporters that allows us to offer a ‘hand-up’ to those in our community who are struggling.

During the pandemic, we recognized and celebrated our essential workforce for their dedication and resilience in keeping things running in our community during tough times. Every day we relied on these workers, many of whom were struggling to afford the basic costs of living.

ALICE is a United Way acronym that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. It represents those individuals and families who are working, but still struggling to make ends meet.

Your child care worker, the cashier at your supermarket, the salesperson at your big box store, your waitress, a home health aide, an office clerk ... anyone can be living under the ALICE threshold. These hard-working households cannot always pay the bills, have little or nothing to put into savings, and are forced to make tough choices such as deciding between quality child care or paying the rent.

Although we have come out from the worst of the pandemic, with businesses open and many of us returning to the workplace, there are new financial challenges to face. Gas prices are finally starting to drop, but inflation is still high, along with the ever-increasing cost of housing.

The number of telephone calls to Rappahannock United Way from individuals and families seeking financial assistance has doubled over this past year.

Last year we provided financial assistance for housing, transportation, and childcare to more than 400 households. The year before over 600 households. Over 90% of those households are working. Often working multiple jobs, they earn above the poverty level, but not nearly enough to afford even the lowest-cost options for household basics in the counties where they live.

The most recent Virginia ALICE report (2020) shows that on average, 45% of households in our region live at or below the ALICE survival threshold.

These are households who work hard, don’t qualify for social services because their income is generally too high, and very rarely need or ask for help, but are just one unexpected car repair or medical bill or global pandemic away from falling over the edge of a financial cliff.

If that happens, it has an impact on us all.

When ALICE has stable housing, childcare and education, food, transportation, health and healthcare, higher wages, and savings we see the effects in many areas. Less stressed workers are more productive at work, feel less-burdened about education and social services, demonstrate increased economic productivity, spend more in our economy, show reduced need for homeless shelters, and are less of a burden on our foster care and emergency health systems.

ALICE is a vital part of our community and economy. We are all interconnected, and our success depends on ALICE’s ability to reach his or her potential.

Strengthening ALICE strengthens you, me, and our entire community.

This is not a job that any one government, nonprofit, or employer can tackle alone. This requires systemic change at every level. We all must work in tandem to address the barriers, such as lack of access to quality health care and child care, that prevent ALICE from securing and maintaining employment. These are the same barriers that left this population so vulnerable to the pandemic.

Rappahannock United Way works in partnership with other local nonprofits, businesses, local governments, faith-based organizations and individuals – all with a shared focus on building financial stability. We invite you to join in the ALICE movement, using ALICE research to drive short-term and long-term change.

Our essential workforce holds the key to our region’s economic prosperity.

Let’s turn our gratitude into a large-scale, collective effort to lift up ALICE and our economy, improving life for all. Because when ALICE can't pay the bills, we all pay the price.

Visit our website to find ways to give your time, talents and voice to support ALICE: rappahannockunitedway.org