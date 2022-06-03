Commentary: Of cell phones, drive-thru meals, and mesas

Everybody likes to have the last word, and I figured out a way to take that idea to the max.

In today’s world, there are few people who are ever without their cellphone. They walk around with it in their pockets or in their hands. Mine rests beside my bed at night.

So why not take it with you when you die? During the viewing you lie there in the casket with your hands folded holding your cellphone. For our generation, nothing could be more natural.

Your friends and relatives watch the undertaker close the casket that last time and your phone is still in your hands. Only it is not your real phone, but a substitute. You have given your real phone to a trusted friend.

Two days after you are buried your friend starts sending messages and making Facebook posts from your phone. Things like: “It is really beautiful up here” or “Man, is it hot down here!”

The friend, using your phone, could tell the ladies at your funeral how good they looked and describe the outfits that they were wearing. Or he could ask, “Why did you wear that blue dress to my funeral? You know I always thought it was hideous!”

A message could be sent telling your wife that you have finally been united with your old girlfriend, or that her old boyfriend went down instead of up.

Your pallbearers could be told that they gave you a bumpy ride and that at one point you thought they were going to drop you.

The joke could go on as long as the friend wanted.

Hey! It sounds like a great idea to me.

Covid has changed many things in our everyday lives, even entertaining.

It used to be that inviting friends over for dinner was a big deal. I pulled out my best plates and silverware and did things right.

The post-Covid world is different. Now when my guests arrive I put their food in plastic containers and hand it to them out the kitchen window. They either drive around the house and eat their dinner in the parking lot or take it home.

What about pleasant after-dinner conversation? We just text.

That’s the new normal.

Have you noticed that there are no longer magazines in most doctors’ offices?

Covid is one reason. Doctors don’t want to pass that virus along via paper. The biggest reason, however, is that people now just sit in the waiting room and play on their phones.

Times have certainly changed.

Have you noticed that post-Alex Trebek the decorum has started to disappear from Jeopardy?

Trebek ran a dignified ship and contestants did not speak except to give answers and during the personal information segment. Now they talk to themselves and carry on random conversations with the hosts.

The fact that some champions last for weeks seems to be an indication that Americans are not as smart as they used to be. Intelligent contestants get little competition.

No matter. Jeopardy is still one of the best shows on television.

Speaking of television, some readers will remember the days when Chevrolet would airlift flashy new cars to the top of mesas in Monument Valley to show them off on “The Dinah Shore Show” (Chevrolet sponsored the variety hour).

One or two automobile manufacturers have started doing that again and I think it is pretty cool. Not practical—you’re not going to drive a car up a sheer cliff—but cool nonetheless. Of course that might be because those mesas remind me of John Wayne movie scenery.

Now, Duke might try to drive a car—or a stagecoach—up a sheer cliff!