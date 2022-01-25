Commentary: We Need School Choice to Prepare Kids for New-Collar Jobs

Where education fits just aren’t working, families are turning to microschools, online schools, and other innovations. These new or expanding school choices are allowing families to find educational pathways that tap into their child’s interests and equip them with transferable skills for the future.

These disruptions to the education system are heartening for the future of the workforce as well as for equitable opportunity for families. Every child is unique. One child may thrive at their STEM-focused magnet school, another may study construction in a career-technical charter school, and another may explore software-building at a microschool. School choice can simultaneously honor children’s uniquenesses and equip students for new-collar opportunities.

As education breaks free from classroom borders, public school districts have a new opportunity to invite community participation and solicit community feedback. Here in Virginia for example, the New Horizons Regional Education Centers (NHREC) is an outstanding learning partnership, where employers, public school leaders, legislators, and families are working together to provide career and technical education options for students in local school districts. The largest of nine regional centers in the Commonwealth of Virginia, NHREC has become a benchmark for community partnership. Through it, educators and families are discovering that career technical initiatives valued by employers can provide an equitable gateway for each student to achieve their career goals and dreams. We should spread more opportunities like this across the state.