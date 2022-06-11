Commentary: What Have We Learned From the War in Ukraine?

Americans have short memories, so it’s important to recall and contemplate the recent upheavals in Eastern Europe.

Just last fall, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that he wanted Ukraine to be a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This was a red line for Vladimir Putin, who immediately began to mobilize troops in preparation of forcing Ukraine to either back off of that request or get prepared for a war.

When Zelenskyy didn’t submit, Russia, for the first time since 1945, deployed troops in warfare against another country in Eastern Europe. The resulting destruction of Ukrainian cities, especially in the east, are the direct result of President Zelenskyy’s resistance to Putin’s view that Ukraine is part of Russia.

The fierce resistance on the part of Ukrainian troops inspired NATO to send supplies to Ukrainian forces. Europeans, however, are not sure where Putin plans to stop.

Both Sweden and Finland have applied for NATO membership in order to protect themselves from Russian troops in the north. They also want to strengthen their position in the Baltic Sea, where at the end of World War II the Russians carved out a naval base over former German territory that today includes Lithuania.

To the south, Russian armies have pushed to close the ports on the Black Sea that the Ukrainians have used for international trade, including grain shipments to the world. Also in the south is the small country of Moldova, which feels threatened by Putin’s move into southern Ukraine.

All this has driven NATO countries to greatly increase defense budgets and be more assertive in cutting off trade from Russia.

As long as Putin remains in power, and he seems to have the support of the Russian people, it is difficult to know how far he is willing to push into Europe. Putin is already using missiles against targets in Ukraine, and those missiles could also be used against targets in other parts of Europe.

His military is not currently strong enough to do what he wants them to do, but he is putting extra effort into training and equipment.

With the heavy restrictions that the west has put on Russia’s economy, we do not know how long Putin can continue, especially now that he is unable to sell his oil abroad.

As this battle has dragged on, a growing portion of the American public is becoming less enamored with Ukraine. This is due in part to the inundation of domestic crises we are facing, including multiple mass shootings, devastating storms across the country, and inflation at levels not seen in decades.

We don’t see Zelenskyy on the front page anymore, so many Americans are coming to the view this as a European problem that Europeans should deal with.

Should Putin should attack any NATO country, including Poland, the U.S. would, of course, respond. But short of that, many Americans feel that Europeans should be able to contain Putin’s ambitions to Ukraine.

What does it all mean? The west was given a shock in February when Putin invaded Ukraine, because Russian military aggression has not occurred since 1945. How the West deals with Putin as long as he is in power will determine how Europe will evolve over the next few years.

What we have learned to date is that Americans need to be much more realistic about what is happening in the world we live in and in which we have led for so many years.

Donald Nuechterlein is a retired diplomat, professor of international relations, and Navy officer. He turns 97 this month and has decided this will be his final column. Writing has been his great love, which he’s done for national and local newspapers for most of his long, esteemed life.