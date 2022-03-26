Commentary: Youngkin wants to cut a user fee, not gas tax

People doffed their hats in respect when passing Victorian author Charles Dickens on London sidewalks. Such is what many politicians covet in embracing populist notions as repealing, even temporarily, gasoline taxes. For sure, repeal is popular—but it’s bad economics, unfortunate for the environment and inequitable for low wage earners and non-automobile owners.

Let’s first correct a misnomer: “gas tax.” It is actually a user fee—payment for use of highways that deteriorate and require regular maintenance and eventual reconstruction. Unlike taxes deposited into a general fund and disbursed at the whim of lawmakers, the per-gallon gasoline user fee has a specific function to ensure safe highways and affordable public transportation.

Highway user fees fund the maintenance, repair, restoration and expansion of highways and their bridges. In Virginia, a per-gallon fee of 21.2 cents supports the state highway network, while a federal per-gallon user fee of 18.3 cents flows to the federal Highway Trust Fund supporting the Interstate Highway system and some 900,000 miles of Federal Aid highways. State per-gallon user fees also fund 90% of maintenance costs for host-Interstate Highway miles and 10% for rehabilitation of those in-state miles.

Five will get you 10 that reduction in per-gallon user fees will eventually cost motorists much more than the savings—in front-end vehicle repairs, increased fuel usage, accidents and lost time. The causes are deferred highway maintenance resulting in ruts, bumps, cracks and potholes; faded lane markings degrading safety; and time-robbing and fuel-wasting congestion linked to pavement disrepair and inadequate lane capacity.

Other negative outcomes are damage to the environment. Lower fuel prices encourage purchase of larger, less fuel-efficient vehicles; discourage purchase of electric vehicles; and reduce incentives to minimize the number and distance of auto trips or engage in ride sharing.

Especially pernicious is that deferred highway maintenance, repair and expansion must eventually be cured—but with a reduced balance in highway funding accounts, it is general taxpayers, not highway users, who must foot the bill.

Consider the federal Highway Trust Fund, whose revenue source, the 18.3 cents-per-gallon gasoline user fee, hasn’t been increased since 1993. With inflation having reduced its current spending power to under 10 cents per-gallon, non-transportation tax revenue has had to be tapped—almost $150 billion since 2008—to close the gap. This means the working poor and other non-automobile owners are cross-subsidizing, through payroll and other taxes, highway spending, turning on its head the equity of user fees and making it more difficult to reduce true taxes sought by backers of smaller government.

Advocates for repeal of Virginia’s 21.2 cents-per-gallon gasoline user fee cite a surplus in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund—analogous to the deficit-ridden federal Highway Trust Fund. This is disingenuous as the surplus indicates failure to invest fully in Virginia highways and public transportation. As The Free Lance–Star observed in a March 22 editorial, Virginia is “woefully behind in maintaining bridges and roads and improving affordable and accessible public transportation.” Even temporary repeal of the gasoline user fee further degrades positive transportation objectives or inequitably shifts the burden to non-highway users.

While it is true nobody can spend even a nickel as efficiently as the nickel’s owner, the gasoline user fee is not a government tax grab. Good highways are possible only if those who benefit from the expenditure reimburse the cost. If, however, the intent is to spare lower income highway users a fee negatively affecting their ability to feed the family, pay rent or afford medicine, there are more efficient fiscal tools to do so.

Significantly, the gasoline user fee can be more equitably designed by transforming it to a vehicle miles traveled fee, such as collected on the 100% privately funded Express Lanes. The base fee is calculated on miles traveled—more accurately capturing use—with a congestion fee additive discouraging use during peak periods. Modern technology, such as transponders, would allow such pricing on all state highways and more equitably match user fees to benefits received.

Frank N. Wilner, a Stafford County resident, is a retired transportation economist and author of seven books on transportation economics, history and public policy.