Commonwealth Cup: History

This was arguably the most impactful game in the series, because the winner claimed the ACC’s Coastal Division title. The Hokies couldn’t contain Bryce Perkins (475 total yards) but kept the game close. The Cavaliers took a 33–30 lead on Brian Delaney’s 48-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining. Virginia’s defense then rose up to sack Hendon Hooker on three straight plays, forcing the Hokies QB to fumble in the end zone on the final one, where the Cavaliers recovered to snap Tech’s 15-year dominance.