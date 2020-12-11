Commonwealth Cup: History

Saturday’s game between Virginia and Virginia Tech will mark the 102nd time the state’s principal college football program have battled to claim the coveted Commonwealth Cup. The Hokies presently have a 58–38–5 advantage, but the Cavaliers are looking to slice into that lead, having snapped Virginia Tech’s 15-year win streak last season.
The rivalry has produced many competitive contests over the years. Here’s a look at some of the more memorable ones:
1984
Virginia 26, Virginia Tech 23
(In Blacksburg)
A year after being crushed 48–0 at home, the Cavaliers rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, snapped a four-game losing streak in the series and posted their first significant win under coach George Welsh. John Ford’s 33-yard fourth-down fingertip reception on a pass from Don Majkowski set up a key touchdown in Blacksburg.
1995
Virginia Tech 36, Virginia 29
(In Charlottesville)
Virginia took a commanding 29–14 lead into the final quarter. Virginia Tech QB Jim Druckenmiller then rallied his team, capping off a 16-point unanswered run with a TD pass to Jermaine Holmes with 47 seconds. Antonio Banks’ pick-6 of an errant Mike Groh pass sealed the win.
1998
Virginia 36, Virginia Tech 32
(In Blacksburg)
Trailing by 22 points at halftime, the Cavaliers staged a remarkable rally in Blacksburg, highlighted by Ahmad Hawkins’ TD reception from Aaron Brooks. A Will Rainer interception preserved the win for Virginia.
2003
Virginia 35, Virginia Tech 21
(In Charlottesville)
The Hokies took a seven-point lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Cavaliers scored three unanswered touchdowns to take the lead for good. Wali Lundy rushed for three scores and added a TD reception. It would mark the last time Virginia beat Virginia Tech until 2019.
2018
Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 31, OT
(In Blacksburg)
For the first time in 100 contests, the teams played an overtime game. Trailing 31–24 with two minutes remaining, the Hokies drove into the red zone, but running back Steven Peoples fumbled yards from the goal line. The ball rolled in the end zone where it was recovered by Tech’s Hezekiah Grimsley, forcing overtime. Virginia Tech kicked a field goal to take the lead in overtime, then won when it recovered a Bryce Perkins fumble on the ensuing series.
2019
Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30
(In Charlottesville)
This was arguably the most impactful game in the series, because the winner claimed the ACC’s Coastal Division title. The Hokies couldn’t contain Bryce Perkins (475 total yards) but kept the game close. The Cavaliers took a 33–30 lead on Brian Delaney’s 48-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining. Virginia’s defense then rose up to sack Hendon Hooker on three straight plays, forcing the Hokies QB to fumble in the end zone on the final one, where the Cavaliers recovered to snap Tech’s 15-year dominance.
