Commonwealth Cup: Virginia at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG—Khalil Herbert ran for 162 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, and Virginia Tech ended a four-game slide with a 33–15 victory against rival Virginia on Saturday night.

The Hokies (5–6, 5–5 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a big play from Tayvion Robinson, who turned a short pass from Braxton Burmeister into a 60-yard TD, a scoring run from wide receiver Tre Turner and four field goals from Brian Johnson to regain the Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia (5–5, 4–5) had its four-game win streak end. The Cavaliers drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7–3 lead with their first possession, but managed just 71 yards the rest of the half while the Hokies scored all five times they had the ball to lead 27–7 at halftime.

Turner’s 6-yard run capped a 17-play drive to give the Hokies a 10–7 lead, and after Johnson’s second field goal and a Virginia punt, Herbert bolted off the right side and raced untouched down the center of the field for his longest run of the season.

On Virginia Tech’s next possession, with halftime looming, Burmeister hit Robinson along the Hokies sideline, he spun away from cornerback De’Vante Cross and raced down the sideline, scoring 31 seconds before the half.