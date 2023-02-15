They talked about nights like these.

First-year Brooke Point boys’ basketball coach Calvin Booth and Marcus Clay, the man who was handpicked for that role, often discussed changing the Black–Hawks’ culture as a basketball program.

Clay, whose sudden death a month prior to the start of basketball season shook the Brooke Point community, was intent on building a contender — the kind of team that would play for championships.

The kind of team that would go on the road on a Wednesday night and upend a heated rival to extend its season.

“I’m honestly going to cry when I get into the car, because it meant a lot to him,” Clay said following the Black–Hawks’ 44–36 victory over Stafford in the Commonwealth District tournament semifinals. “I know he’s looking down and I know he’s proud of this.”

The view on Wednesday included a virtuoso performance from senior Demitrius Purnell, who turned in a game-high 16 points, 10 of them coming during a torrid third-quarter stretch. On four straight possessions, Purnell abruptly pulled up for a mid-range jumper. He didn’t miss.

“He absolutely willed this team to win,” Booth said. “I mean, if he gets the hot hand, I trust him with the ball wholeheartedly. When he gets going — when he gets in that mode — there’s not a lot of people in this county that can stop him.”

For their part, the Black–Hawks (11–10) centered their defensive efforts on stopping Stafford freshman phenom Jackson Wallace.

“That was our main focus, keying in on (No.) 1 making sure he didn’t get going,” Booth said. “Pretty much just getting a hand up, and, if someone else shoots, we were going to live with it.”

Wallace managed a team-high nine points for the Indians (14–9), who trailed by just a point at halftime but weren’t able to chisel away once the Black–Hawks mounted their decisive run early in the third quarter.

“We got away from what we do,” Indians coach William Richardson said. “You can’t get it all back in one shot. You’re down four, you think there’s a four-point shot. And there’s not.”

After coming up with a steal in the game’s final moments, Purnell aborted his fast break a few feet from the hoop and re-charted course to the scorer’s table, where he dapped up a teammate in celebration.

As the buzzer sounded, Booth hoisted up a T–shirt bearing Clay’s photo and proudly displayed it before a jubilant Brooke Point cheering section.

With the win, the Black–Hawks automatically clinched a berth in next week’s Region 5D tournament. On Friday, they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Riverbend and Massaponax. Stafford faces the loser in a play-in game.

“Regardless of who we play, we’ve always got our chip on our shoulder,” Purnell said. “Coach Marcus is watching and we’re going to stay together until the end.”

Brooke Point 10 11 17 6 — 44

Stafford 9 11 9 7 — 36

Brooke Point: Demitrius Purnell 16, Seth Sanusi 9, Demabior Shukai 7, Yanis Youbi 6, Ryan Apieth 4, Gavin Schweiter 0. Totals: 18 8-10 44.</&h5>

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 9, Jamison Noil 8, Tyler Turner 8, Skilayr Atkinson 4, Jasante Thomas 7, Jh’anit Coles 0. Totals: 15 2-6 33.</&h5>

3-pointers: Brooke Point 0. Stafford 4 (Noil 2, Thomas, Wallace)</&h5>