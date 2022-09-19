 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commonwealth District golf championship

Matt Hartley of Colonial Forge (top) hits an approach shot on the eighth hole during Monday’s Commonwealth District golf championships at Fawn Lake in Spotsylvania County. Hartley won medalist honors with a round of 70 and helped the Eagles easily capture the team title. Teammate Makayla Grubb (bottom right) also contributed to the victory with a round of 77. At bottom left, Stafford’s Landon Delozier blasts out of the sand and onto the green. He carded a round of 98 on the day. For complete team and individual scores from the tournament, see page B5.

