Community panel helped choose nurses to be honored

The nurses honored today were chosen by a panel of local leaders involved in health care and community service from the dozens nominated by friends, colleagues and patients. Here are the judges:
SUSAN COLEMAN, SPOTSYLVANIA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Susan Coleman serves as the director of volunteers for Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and is a credentialed leadership coach, speaker and trainer under the John C. Maxwell team. A native of Virginia, she received her undergraduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and has lived in the Fredericksburg area for 28 years.
A 2019 graduate of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Fredericksburg program, Coleman has more than 30 years of experience in the health care and wellness industry, financial industry and nonprofit community development.
In 2013, she joined Hospital Corp. of America at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center as a director and has held several leadership positions in the health care system, including director of marketing, professional development, health drive team and volunteers.
Susan’s passion is to serve and develop others through personal growth and organizational development. When not working, she enjoys spending time with family and traveling. She serves as immediate past chair on the board of Rappahannock United Way and is a member of the University of Mary Washington Women’s Colloquium board.
JANEL DONOHUE, RAPPAHANNOCK UNITED WAY
Janel Donohue is president of Rappahannock United Way. A Mary Washington College graduate, she has a human resources background and more than 20 years of fundraising experience. She said she loves leading an organization that changes lives and improves community conditions.
Donohue leads a statewide effort to engage 22 independent local United Ways working together on the ALICE Project. Statewide entities such as the Virginia Community College System and the Virginia Department of Social Services are working with her team to bring systematic change to the way Virginia talks about poverty.
Donohue is a board member for the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, where she is a graduate and now on the faculty of the Leadership Fredericksburg program. She is a past president of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club, serves on the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation selection committee and works on the University of Mary Washington’s community engagement initiative.
Donohue and her husband live in Spotsylvania County and own Play It Again Sports. They enjoy coaching and spending time with their two children, Alexis and Evan, and volunteering with their church and in the community.
XAVIER RICHARDSON, MARY WASHINGTON HEALTHCARE
Xavier R. Richardson is the senior vice president and chief development officer for Mary Washington Healthcare and serves as president of Mary Washington Hospital Foundation and president of Stafford Hospital Foundation. Honored for mentoring youth in the community, he is also the founder and executive director of The Partnership for Academic Excellence, which has assisted over 5,650 minority students over the past 29 years in their quest for a college education.
A native of Fredericksburg and graduate of James Monroe High School, Richardson graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University and earned a master’s degree from Harvard Business School. He worked for the federal government and on Wall Street.
Richardson is a member of numerous local, state and national boards, including the Moss Free Clinic, the Boys and Girls Club and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. He has served on the Board of Visitors of the University of Mary Washington and Virginia State University. He has received numerous honors, including the first James Farmer Distinguished Lecturer Award by the University of Mary Washington. He has three adult children and five grandchildren.
JERRY WILLIAMS, MOUNT ARARAT BAPTIST CHURCH
Jerry Williams is the missions pastor at Mount Ararat and also serves as a chaplain for Stafford County Fire and Rescue. When the Hartwood resident isn’t leading teams of missionaries around the world on trips he coordinates at Mount Ararat Church in North Stafford, he’s helping to feed and care for people in homeless centers in the region.
Williams earned an aerospace technology degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in ministry from Newburgh (Ind.) Theological Seminary and College of the Bible. One of four chaplains assigned to Stafford County Fire and Rescue’s Chaplain Corps, he’s been involved in community work for over 35 years, including helping those in the region who need support during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with those who serve them.
In mid-April, the church donated a riding lawn mower to Fredericksburg’s Thurman Brisben Center. Recently, it sent boxes of perfumes and lotions to single mothers at Fredericksburg’s Loisann’s Hope House and Empowerhouse in Spotsylvania County.
In his off-duty time, Williams, a licensed pilot, enjoys hiking and traveling. He and his wife, Lisa, a Winding Creek Elementary School teacher, have two children and two grandchildren.