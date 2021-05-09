Community panel helped choose nurses to be honored

Xavier R. Richardson is the senior vice president and chief development officer for Mary Washington Healthcare and serves as president of Mary Washington Hospital Foundation and president of Stafford Hospital Foundation. Honored for mentoring youth in the community, he is also the founder and executive director of The Partnership for Academic Excellence, which has assisted over 5,650 minority students over the past 29 years in their quest for a college education.

A native of Fredericksburg and graduate of James Monroe High School, Richardson graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University and earned a master’s degree from Harvard Business School. He worked for the federal government and on Wall Street.

Richardson is a member of numerous local, state and national boards, including the Moss Free Clinic, the Boys and Girls Club and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. He has served on the Board of Visitors of the University of Mary Washington and Virginia State University. He has received numerous honors, including the first James Farmer Distinguished Lecturer Award by the University of Mary Washington. He has three adult children and five grandchildren.

