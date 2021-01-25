Cookie time >> Local Girl Scouts take stock in 1956

Fredericksburg-area Girl Scouts look over their stock of thousands of cookies they had started selling to raise funds for camping trips and sightseeing tours in March 1956.

Pictured (in front of the stack, from left) are Sherry Lompomo, Lynda Graves and Judith Higgins. Behind the cookie mountain are Irma Chandler, Nancy Gallion and Jennifer Higgins (Judith’s twin).

In 1956, the treats—chocolate mint and sandwich cookies—were sold for 40 cents per box. (The beloved Thin Mint would make its official début three years later.)

Today, Girl Scout cookie-selling is again underway, with a new type—French toast-flavored Toast-Yay!—available. Names of some cookies vary depending on location, as the organization uses two different bakers to produce the confections. To find a seller near you, go to girlscouts.org.