Correction: CRRL branches to host tax prep services

CORRECTION

Some of the information included in an article Sunday about the AARP Tax Aide program was incorrect. Participating Central Rappahannock Regional Library sites include:

Howell Branch, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. Currently closed to in-person visits; when it reopens, it will take AARP tax appointments on Mondays and Saturdays. Visit librarypoint.org/tax-answers for more information.

Salem Church Branch, 2607 Salem Church Road, Spotsylvania. Currently closed to in-person visits; when it reopens, will take AARP tax appointments on Wednesdays and Fridays. Visit librarypoint.org/tax-answers for more information. Will hold Rappahannock United Way appointments on Thursdays. Appointments made through United Way; visit rufreetaxes.org or call 540/373-0041 for information.

Fredericksburg Branch, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. Currently closed to in-person visits; when it reopens will take Rappahannock United Way appointments on Wednesdays. Appointments made through United Way; visit rufreetaxes.org or call 540/373-0041 for information.