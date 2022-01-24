 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: CRRL branches to host tax prep services
CORRECTION

Some of the information included in an article Sunday about the AARP Tax Aide program was incorrect. Participating Central Rappahannock Regional Library sites include:

Howell Branch, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. Currently closed to in-person visits; when it reopens, it will take AARP tax appointments on Mondays and Saturdays. Visit librarypoint.org/tax-answers for more information.

Salem Church Branch, 2607 Salem Church Road, Spotsylvania. Currently closed to in-person visits; when it reopens, will take AARP tax appointments on Wednesdays and Fridays. Visit librarypoint.org/tax-answers for more information. Will hold Rappahannock United Way appointments on Thursdays. Appointments made through United Way; visit rufreetaxes.org or call 540/373-0041 for information.

Fredericksburg Branch, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. Currently closed to in-person visits; when it reopens will take Rappahannock United Way appointments on Wednesdays. Appointments made through United Way; visit rufreetaxes.org or call 540/373-0041 for information.

Call your nearest location for information packets and appointments. Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches have temporarily closed due to COVID but are continuing to offer phone/chat/email service and curbside service to pick up the tax packets required before making an appointment. All library sites are expected to eventually open; timing is dependent upon COVID issues. Appointments will generally run through April 15, consistent with site hours and days of operation.

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome calls at 540/374-5400.

