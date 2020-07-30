Correction

The only remaining dairy farm in Spotsylvania County was started in 1967 by brothers Donald and Bruce Lyons, along with Donald’s wife, MaryAnn, and Bruce’s wife, Janet. All have died but Janet Lyons, whose children Jeffrey, Kenneth and Judy continue to run the dairy operation.

That information was listed incorrectly in a recent story about Spotsylvania farms.

