Correction
Correction

CORRECTION

Kim Potter is a former police officer for Brooklyn Center, Minn., who is facing trial in the shooting death of a Black man. A story Monday incorrectly identified the police agency she worked for.

Protests in Kenosha, Wis., were sparked by a non-fatal shooting of a Black man by police. Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of criminal charges in the shooting of protesters, obtained a gun after crossing state lines. A column on Saturday’s editorial page incorrectly stated the outcome of the first shooting and where Rittenhouse obtained the weapon.

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 540/374-5400.

