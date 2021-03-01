Correction

At a Feb. 23 meeting with the Board of Supervisors, Spotsylvania School Board members said there is a $7.1 million funding gap in the school system’s budget and asked the county to fill that gap by increasing the county government’s proposed $132.3 million fiscal 2022 funding for schools by the same amount. Also, the 6 percent staff raises include administrators. The source of the $132.3 million funding recommendation and amount of the proposed raise for administrators were incorrect in a story Saturday.