Correction

At a Feb. 23 meeting with the Board of Supervisors, Spotsylvania School Board members said there is a $7.1 million funding gap in the school system’s budget and asked the county to fill that gap by increasing the county government’s proposed $132.3 million fiscal 2022 funding for schools by the same amount. Also, the 6 percent staff raises include administrators. The source of the $132.3 million funding recommendation and amount of the proposed raise for administrators were incorrect in a story Saturday.

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 540/374-5400.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

