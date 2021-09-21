 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

CORRECTION

Greg Cebula’s name was misspelled in an article about the Spotsylvanians in Sunday’s paper.

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 540/374-5400.

