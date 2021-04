The 60-acre parcel adjacent to Braehead Farm was sold in 2010 at auction by Snead Family Farm LLC to Technautics LLC to pay off shares of Snead family members who no longer live in the area and do not farm. Roxanna Snead’s concerns about who would purchase the adjacent parcel were made at a city hearing about the land. Information about the sale and who Snead spoke to was incorrect in a story Tuesday.