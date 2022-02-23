correction
The Feb. 16 story “State’s burn law helps keep wildfires at bay” incorrectly said Texas and Oklahoma are west of the Rockies. They are, of course, east.
A young woman who crashed her car after speeding away from a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a mon…
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A 24-year-old Stafford man was killed Saturday night when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a county deputy’s police cruiser…
After less than two years on the job, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley plans to resign April 22.
County officials seize cigarettes that didn't contain King George's staff and issue summonses to those selling them.
A Stafford man was arrested following a high-speed chase late Friday during which he left the county before speeding back into it, police said.
Fredericksburg's first Black surgeon is grateful for his family's "interesting and inspiring history."
By STAFF REPORTS
Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation s…
Reader Valya Karcher photographed a green glow in the Fredericksburg sky on Jan. 14.
