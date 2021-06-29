Correction

 Skip to main content
The new cigarette tax approved by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors earlier this month will take effect on Oct. 1, not the date reported in a June 23 article.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

