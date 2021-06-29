CORRECTION
The new cigarette tax approved by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors earlier this month will take effect on Oct. 1, not the date reported in a June 23 article.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today