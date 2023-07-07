It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 540-374-5400or emails at localnews@freelancestar.com.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tree fell on some swimmers in the Rappahannock River, but no injuries were reported.
A trio of Woodbridge men traveled to Spotsylvania County for a Saturday afternoon meetup and two of them ended up being shot, the Spotsylvania…
Grand-opening events are planned July 4, and are free and open to the public.
From the rooftop of his new townhouse, Duke Dodson certainly doesn’t mind the fine view of both the Potomac River, a few blocks to the east, a…
But county officials don't get to weigh in on the matter because the property is already zoned for a medical clinic.