It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 540-374-5400or emails at localnews@freelancestar.com.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia State Police trooper was convicted of two misdemeanors Wednesday as the result of her actions following a single-vehicle crash in S…
A grand jury indicted a Caroline County man on Monday for the July 2022 death of a worker at the Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County.
Two cousins who arranged and carried out a brutal robbery in Spotsylvania County last year were both ordered Tuesday to serve 18 years in prison.
Antique tractors line up on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to be part of the funeral procession for Medford Eugene Shelton.
A woman who stole nearly $50,000 from her Spotsylvania County employer pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges Monday.