Drew Sherwood and Natalie Holt each won both their singles and doubles matches to help Courtland claim its first regional girls’ tennis title with a 5-4 victory over visiting Atlee Monday in the Region 4B final.

Courtland will host a state semifinal on June 2 against an opponent to be determined.

Singles: Elizabeth Hughes (A) d. Adele Granger, 6-0, 6-2; Marina Le (A) d. Meredith Stapleton, 6-1, 7-5; Allie France (A) d. Libby Snow, 6-2, 6-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. C. Buck, 6-2, 6-4; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. R. Best, 6-3, 7-6; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Laura Watson, 6-4,3-6,12-10.

Doubles: Hughes/Le (A) d. Granger/Stapleton, 6-1, 6-2; Snow/Myer (Ct) d. France/Buck, 6-2,6-4; Sherwood/Holt (Ct) d. Best/Watson, 7-5,6-3.

TENNIS

Region 5D quarterfinals: Riverbend’s girls topped Independence 5-3 Monday in a Region 5D quarterfinal match on the University of Mary Washington’s courts. Reilly O’Brien and Maddie Mills each won in singles and doubles for the Bears.

Riverbend's girls advanced to the semifinals on Thursday, with the site and opponent to be determined. Riverbend’s boys (13-1) saw their team season end with a 5-3 loss to Briar Woods on the UMW courts.

Briar Woods 5, Riverbend 3

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Keegan Tung 6-4, 6-4; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Srivanth Readdy 4-6, 6-4 (10-5); Haun Tung (BW) d. Joshua Bartlet 6-1, 6-1; Ardon Nesiroju (BW) d. Charlie Long 6-0, 6-1; Justin Murray (BW) d. Dhruv Bejugam 6-1, 6-1; Luke Degallery (Rb) d. N. Cisneros 7-6, 4-6, (10-6).

Doubles: Tung/Tung (BW) d. Catullo/Jani 7-5, 6-2; Readdy/Nesiroju (BW) d. Bartlet/Long 6-1, 6-2.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Independence 17, Riverbend 12: Ava Treakle scored five goals and added an assist, but the visiting Bears lost to Tigers Monday in a Region 5D girls’ lacrosse quarterfinal game.

Ayla Jantz added five goals, Ryleigh McNally and Amalia Kilcourse each contributed one goal and one assist, Caroline Doley earned one assist, and Aubree Bullock had 10 saves in net for Riverbend.

SHOOTING

Fredericksburg Christian School’s Joey Priebe won high scorer in the Virginia State High School Clay Target League with an average of 22.20 targets per match.

FCS (76.50) finished second behind Aylett Country Day School/St. Margarets (104.00) in the team competition. The Eagles’ Reed Mason (20.10) was fourth in the male category and Emma Lubeschkoff (18.60) was fourth among females.

FCS will defend its 2022 state championship on June 3 at Fairfax Rod and Gun Club.