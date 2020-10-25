Culpeper band performs at Prince Michel Winery

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Culpeper five-piece band Badlands performed from 1 to 5 p.m. at Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery in Madison County. About 250 came to see the band, which is known for playing country, rock, alternative and current music.

Prince Michel in Leon is one of the oldest and largest wineries in Virginia and home to Prince Michel and Rapidan River wines. Tap 29 Brew Pub recently opened there, with pub style food and craft brews served every day. Visit www.princemichel.com or call 1-800-800-WINE for more information.

To learn more about Badlands visit their Facebook page or email badlandsva@gmail.com.

Badlands band members from left are Steve Kearney, lead guitar & vocals; Tim Brown, drums & vocals; Daniel Allen Carter, lead vocals & guitar; Diane Clark, backup vocals & percussion; and Michael Clark, bass guitar.