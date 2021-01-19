Culpeper County receives shelter grant; agencies may apply for funds

A federal grant will soon help supplement food and shelter programs in Culpeper.

Culpeper County has been selected to receive $9,564 through a program of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release from Culpeper Community Development Corp.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by U.S. Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.

The release said that under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private, voluntary non-profit or units of government;

2) have an accounting system;

3) practice non-discrimination;

4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and

5) if they are a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.